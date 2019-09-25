7 things you might have missed from Paris Fashion Week The news and the shoes at a rain-soaked Paris Fashion Week...

Ah, France, the home to fashion icons such as Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Jean Paul Gaultier, the list goes on - and on. Its obvious fashion is at the heart of French culture and this is why Paris Fashion Week is one of the most exciting weeks in the fashion industry - and 2019 is no exception. From important social and environmental messages to major brand collaborations, 2019 Paris Fashion Week is definitely living up to its reputation. Here are the stand out moments that have gone down...

Naomi Campbell shut down fashion week

All eyes were on 49-year-old Naomi Campbell as she took to the runway at the Saint Laurent show. The OG super shut down the Parisian label’s SS20 show in a black sequinned version of the iconic house’s Le Smoking suit. Stunning.

Christian Dior's nod to nature

Sustainability is definitely the word on everyone's lips right now and Christian Dior's catwalk was all about nature. From the show's dark botanical surroundings to the brand's gardening inspired shirts and farmer-esque hats, the runway voiced a nod to the effects the industry has on our environment - and we're so here for this important message! Also, every one of the 164 trees used are set to be replanted in the Paris region, so no waste here.

Models were attached to an IV drip at Kimhekim

Kimhekim presented a startling but effective nod to the social media age during his Paris fashion week show. The runway show saw the models not only with large blacked-out sunglasses and selfie sticks in hand but, perhaps most shockingly, models pulling along IV drips. One model dragged an IV with her while wearing a shirt reading 'Sick'. A simple yet effective nod to the tell-all Instagram age.

Kylie Jenner announced a Balmain makeup collaboration

We know that nothing quite builds up a hype online such as a new Kylie Jenner beauty launch - but Kylie launching a collaboration with Balmain during Paris Week? Well, it's safe to say the hype was REAL. Posting to her Instagram account the 22-year-old announced the collab, writing: "Paris is always a good idea."

Bucket hats grew in length at Victoria Tomas

We've seen bucket hats grow in popularity in the past few years but now we're seeing them grow in length! So much so, that when premiered at the Victoria Tomas show, we saw bucket hats reach the length of some models shoulders. Move over summery floppy hats, S/S 2020 has a new and MUCH longer model!

Dad trainers came equipped with rope at Rokh

Okay, we all shunned the Dad trainer trend when it came around and now most of us own two pairs minimum. So, if we told you they've had a more drastic makeover, similar to a climbing shoe, would you be as quick to judge? Yes, most probably. Eyebrows were raised with Rokh's Dad trainers that featured multicoloured rope laces, as well as being wrapped around the entire shoe. We'll soon find out if they become a hot new trend.

Rain got in the way!

Umbrellas were out at Lanvin

Saint Laurent had a rain-soaked open air showcase, Lanvin staged its show in the gardens of Paris’s Quai Brandy Museum and the rain seriously dampened things. Staff handed out emergency ponchos and transparent umbrellas to the fash-pack. C'est la vie!