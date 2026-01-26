Jewel, 51, stuns in black leather corset and sheer tights for Paris Fashion Week look

Jewel brought out all the bells and whistles during her recent glamorous outing for Tamara Ralph's Haute Couture Week for Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

The singer donned an all-black leather look featuring a snake pattern on her ankle-length trench coat, with a corseted waist, a deep-V chest cut-out and pointed boots.

She kept her makeup minimal and she sported a sleek bun with strands of hair on each side.

© Getty Images Jewel wore a bold look

The performer emphasized that sustainability is very important to her when it comes to her unique style. Jewel revealed to Huff Post: "I like to support Indigenous artists, and I try to upcycle vintage clothing to be more sustainable, so almost all my fashion is vintage and upcycled."

The entertainer usually goes for chic bohemian looks and has become synonymous with her plethora of hats; however, her statement piece is due to an unexpected reason.

She comically shared: "Hats are something I always bring because I'm not so good at hair, so I wear hats on tour," per New Beauty.

© Getty Images She usually sports hats

One thing she is very good at is makeup and she impressively does her own glam most of the time for events.

Jewel explained: "I got into this business quite young, and I was friends with a really famous makeup artist named Kevyn Aucoin, and he taught me how to do makeup so that when he wasn't around, I could get the look that I was wanting."

© Getty Images She does her own makeup

She added: "Since then, I've had some of the best makeup artists in the world doing my face pretty much every day, so I've learned a lot about it. I really enjoy it. I paint too, so it reminds me of painting, and it’s relaxing too before a show."

Jewel doesn't play it safe with makeup being that she loves boldly colored graphic eye makeup. A huge part of having amazing makeup is having great skin, and Jewel remains consistent with her routine.

© Getty Images Her skincare is very important to her

The singer shared: "For the day, it's lanolin cream. I love lanolin. I use it as ChapStick. I use it on my knuckles. I'm just addicted to it. Sunscreen. Probably just a tinted sunscreen," per Who What Wear.

She added: "EltaMD is one I really like. I live in a really dry environment, so I go for high moisture, but I do have some that are not quite as heavy in a more humid environment. But that's kind of it. I'm pretty simple and like my daily routine. I'm very religious about sunscreen and a hat. I don't go anywhere without a hat. But other than that, that's it."