Victoria Beckham’s spring collection has landed, and we want everything

Victoria Beckham’s new season collections are here, and we’re already looking at our budgets to see if we can afford to splash out! The designer, who’s a favourite of the likes of Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex and more showcased her next season collection at London Fashion Week on Sunday, telling her Instagram followers: "This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion. I was inspired by different ideas of women - different characters, different moments and different attitudes - but with no restrictions."
But for those who can’t bear to wait until the AW20 collection drops, there’s good news; SS20 is now available! Shop our pick of the must-haves below:
Jarvis tailored jacket, £1,350, Victoria Beckham
No-one does a blazer quite like VB, and this classic tweed style is a truly timeless design. It comes with a matching skirt, or you could style it over a patterned dress or plain jeans.
Long-sleeved midi dress, £990, Victoria Beckham
Printed dresses are something of a Victoria Beckham special, and this scribble one is guaranteed to be seen on plenty of celebs this season. We love it for both work and more formal events - especially when paired with colour-pop shoes.
70s collar shirt, £570, Victoria Beckham
This gorgeous yellow shirt is bound to be in your wardrobe for years to come. Made from silk crepe de chine, it’s the perfect switch-up if you’re bored by your usual white shirts.
Tie-neck midi dress, £1,250, Victoria Beckham
This tie-neck dress is a real stand-out from the collection. Not only is it a classic, flattering fit, but it also comes in the perfect colour for layering - just add a heritage blazer, or a light camel coat and brown boots for a tonal look.
Marlon loafers, £590, Victoria Beckham
These vintage-looking loafers scream summer to us, and we can’t wait to pair them with wide-leg culottes once the weather warms up a little.
Slim fit cardigan, £590, Victoria Beckham
Cardigans are still a huge trend, and we can’t get enough of this flattering striped style. The longer length makes it the perfect layering buy.
The only question now is: what to choose?!
