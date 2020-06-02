Meet Larsen Thompson - the model/dancer Sia and Beyonce both swooned over What happens when Beyoncé shares your video and you turn into an overnight sensation...

Although still only 19 years old, Larsen Thompson is already going places. When HFM meet the dancer, model and actress she is in London to attend a Pandora event with fellow ambassadors Georgia May Jagger, Halima Aden, Nathalie Emmanuel, Margaret Zhang and Tasya Van Ree. "They are such a sweet group of girls and what’s so nice is that we’re all very different, but when we come together it’s all about girl power and supporting women – it feels good. That’s what Pandora is about," she says cheerfully when we meet at White City House, where she is staying with boyfriend actor, Gavin Casalegno, who is best known for playing Young Damon in The Vampire Diaries.

Larsen started classic and tap classes aged four, although she didn’t take lessons seriously at first. "I was a real ruckus of energy and wouldn’t listen to the teachers. I really was a terrible student." It wasn’t until she saw a documentary featuring dancer Simrin Player, that everything changed.

"She said how she didn’t take dancing seriously until she was nine, and I was like, 'I'm nine years old, I want to be her, I want to do that'. So, I started intensely focusing, practising 30 hours a week and taking as many classes as I could."

Soon after, she took up contemporary and hip hop and began travelling to international dance conventions. "I went on tour with The Force On Tour, which had all the best choreographers and I travelled with them for a full year, assisting. It was very competitive and had been my goal for a long time."

And Brian Friedman took her under his wing. "He is my biggest inspiration, because he’s done everything and is definitely one of the most well-known choreographers. He also has loads of amazing stories. He’s seen it all."

But it was when a choreographer suggested that her and classmate Taylor Hatala start doing videos with a storyline that she went viral. Raising the game, they put out a routine for Run The World – Beyoncé shared it and it received over eight million views.

"The platform enabled us to reach an audience and have a message that is powerful and strong, and we were passionate about. It was such an amazing experience and something that kickstarted everything for me, including social media."

Since she has appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Maybelline and Tommy Hilfiger; Katy Perry and Pink music videos; and the budding actress has recently shot her debut film with Seann William Scott, who’s starred in American Pie; and opposite Anthony LaPaglia in feature film Pearl.

