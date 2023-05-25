The 8 best hairdressers in London, tried and tested

These are the only salons you should trust... believe us we tried them

Stuck in a hair rut? Summer is the perfect time to stage a major refresh. Whether you're wanting to scale back the layers or merely welcome some respite from a laborious blow dry routine, a new look can work wonders, making you feel fresh and revitalised just in time for the new season.

London is home to a myriad of experienced professionals who can help you achieve your hair goals at the drop of a hat. Looks like plenty of good hair days are on the horizon for summer 2023…

Hello! Fashion shares the best London hair salons for a 2023 refresh:

Larry King

© Larry King

Celebrity hairstylist Larry King opened his eponymous flagship in 2017 with the aim of creating a salon environment that offered "un-intimidating luxury". The vibe may be low-key, but the calibre of his handpicked team is sky high.

Where: 34-36 Harrington Road, South Kensington, SW7 3ND

Hershesons

© Hershesons

Internationally acclaimed hairstylist Luke Hersheson pioneered a new kind of beauty space when he opened his flagship in Fitzrovia. Those pressed for time will adore the Hershesons approach. The space offers traditional hair salon services, as well as facials, brows and manicures so you can get your beauty fix in one fell swoop.

Where: 29-32 Berners Street, W1T 3LR

House of Keune by Bloom

© House of Keune

Located in Holborn, the House of Keune by Bloom is the hair obsessive's treasure trove. The space is huge and extremely aesthetically pleasing, but most importantly it has celebrity hairdresser and Keune ambassador Andrew Barton at its helm – one of the industry's greatest (and loveliest) talents. The attention to detail is second to none.

Where: 100-101, Unit 1 The Post Building, Museum Street, WC1A 1PB

Limoz Logli

© Leo Davut

Specialising in bespoke colour styling, Limoz Logli's elegant West London salon ought to be on your radar if you're looking to try out a new shade. Plus, the salon's glossy marble interior is achingly chic. There's a reason celebs are willing to fork out the big bucks to see him personally.

Where: 1A Ives Street, SW3 2ND

Michael John Guzzon

© Ash James

Having cut his teeth under Aldo Coppola in Milan, Michael John's brand came as a result of 25 years of hairstyling experience. His Westbourne Grove salon has a sleek, luxurious feel and is blessed with the most exquisite lighting – ideal for showing off your new locks to the fullest. "His novel cutting technique makes a blow dry take 30 minutes and last for hours," explains our Digital Editor Natalie Salmon.

Where: 183 Westbourne Grove, W11 2SB

Percy & Reed

© Percy & Reed

Adored by Hello! Fashion's deputy beauty editor Emma North, Percy & Reed is renowned for its relaxed vibe and cult-adored haircare range. "I always come out feeling amazing," Emma says, "It's my little bit of escapism in London."

Where: 157c Great Portland Street, W1W 6QS

Charlotte Mensah's Hair Lounge

© The Hair Lounge

Specialising in first class Afro haircare and maintenance, Charlotte Mensah's Hair Lounge, situated on Portobello Road, is in a league of its own. Plus, her eponymous haircare range is guaranteed to deliver.

Where: 347 Portobello Road, W10 5SA

Neil Moodie Studio

© Christopher Oakman

Acclaimed session stylist Neil Moodie's Spitalfields salon is intimate, inclusive and cool. A must-visit if you live East.

Where: 16a Lamb Street, Spitalfields, E1 6EA

