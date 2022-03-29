Côte's latest fashion foray proves fine dining is on the menu for fashion once again The fashion and food collaborations to have on your radar

Historically fashion and food haven’t been natural bedfellows. But thankfully, and increasingly, that is all changing. Models and industry insiders can’t get enough of posting images of their latest meal or sharing demos of their savvy kitchen skills, take it from Brooklyn Beckham. Of course, to reflect this trend, brands are not just embracing cuisine, but creating collections that pay homage to the joy of food.

Although, long loved by the industry for grazing between fashion shows, for SS22 Ritz Paris took their first descent into apparel back in September - working with Frame on an ultra-luxe collection of sweats, tees, cashmere, bags, socks and a varsity jacket. All feature the hotel’s iconic logo and “Evoke the sense of place one feels at the famed hotel.”

Another hook up this season is cult clothing brand Novel Mart, who produce foodie slogan tops and caps (donuts, lobsters, gelato, tiramisu, wonton…), and French restaurant group Côte. To mark the launch of its new alpine menu is a limited edition collection emblazoned with Tartiflette - a favourite après-ski dish.

French restaurant group Côte are a hit with their slogan sweatshirts

For those that can’t resist a pun, online shopping magazine The Cool Hunter has a range of canvas market bags that play on fashion house names. Tom Food, Christian Donut, Dolce & Banana, Giorio Salami, Louis Wonton, Bottega Vanilla, Comme Des Macaron and Egg White are all too fun not to mention.

The 'Givencheese' tote bag is a play on french designer Givenchy

MORE: 4 Big Beauty Trends From AW22 Fashion Month

Perhaps a vanguard of this recipe for success is Jeremy Scott, who for AW14 dedicated an entire (sellout) Moschino collection to McDonald’s. The burger chain’s famous golden arches appeared on sweaters and handbags and model’s walked out with French fry iPhone cases locked to their ears.

The Moschino bag inspired by McDonald's french fries

Back in 2020 we saw two high profile partnerships including Crocs, who teamed with Kentucky Fried Chicken to create finger lickin’ good clogs with red and white platforms and removable chicken-scented drumstick-shaped Jibbitz charms.

And Nike, collaborated with Ben & Jerry’s on a pair of Chunky Dunky sneakers. Complete with a melting swoosh, Nike’s classic Dunc Low featured the ice-cream brand’s signature blue sky and green pasture packaging. The sold-out design can currently be found on eBay for £3000.

The Chunky Dunky trainers come in their own Ben & Jerry's tub