Princess Diana, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski: the 20 Best Met Gala dresses of all time - see photos
The 20 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time

From Princess Diana to Zendaya, we take a look at the most iconic dresses throughout history...

Most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
Updated: 5 days ago
An invitation to the Met Gala is steeped in exclusivity, meaning if you manage to bag a ticket, you'd better bring your red carpet A-game. 

The first Monday in May has brought us some of the most iconic outfits in fashion history - from Kim Kardashian wearing (and reportedly tearing) Marylin Monroe’s vintage Bob Mackie gown, to Blake Lively's colour-changing dress and Cher's 1974 sheer number that spearheaded the naked dress trend.

Hello! Fashion shares the most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time: 

Penélope Cruz stunned in a sheer hooded ball gown from Chanel's SS88 collection© Getty

Penélope Cruz, 2023

Penélope Cruz stunned in a sheer hooded ball gown from Chanel's SS88 collection at the 2023 Met Gala.

Nicole Kidman re-wore a piece from her iconic 2004 Chanel N°5 advertisement © Lexie Moreland

Nicole Kidman, 2023

For 2023, Nicole Kidman re-wore a piece from nearly 20 years ago, taking the gown from her iconic 2004 Chanel N°5 advertisement for another spin.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging ethereal number by Tory Burch © Getty

Emily Ratajkowski, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging ethereal number by Tory Burch featuring a geometric bodice pattern and a plunging neckline.

Blake's copper gown 2022 Met Gala look © Getty

Blake Lively, 2022

Blake Lively wore a showstopping Versace dress in 2022 that changed from rose gold to copper to represent the oxidization of the Statue of Liberty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Mike Coppola

Kendall Jenner, 2021

Kendall Jenner attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion wearing a sheer embellished Givenchy gown which channelled Audrey Hepburn in one of her most iconic roles. The dress was reminiscent of the one Audrey wears in My Fair Lady, when she took on the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle.

AOC Met Gala 2021© Getty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 2021

AOC took the phrase 'statement dress' and ran with it, giving it the most literal meaning possible. For the 2021gala, the congresswoman donned a white strapless dress from Brother Vellies with 'tax the rich' sprawled across the back in red writing.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)© Getty

Kaia Gerber, 2021

Kaia wore a stunning Oscar De La Renta dress in 2021 that paid homage to a dress Bianca Jagger wore 40 years prior. Gerber's dress boated similar floral detailing across the neckline.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 MET Gala© Getty

Lady Gaga, 2019

There's nobody who makes an entrance like Lady Gaga, and in this case it was a 16 minute long one. She nailed the Barbiecore trend before it was even a thing, she wore the most extravagant fuschia pink cape coat by Brandon Maxwell in 2019. Later in the evening for her performance the cape was removed to reveal another black strapless gown, followed by a diamante bra and pants set.

Cardi B met gala 2019© Gotham

Cardi B, 2019

The rap sensation wore an epic Thom Browne gown in 2019 that reportedly took 35 people and more than 2000 hours to create.

Lizzo Met Gala 2019© Getty

Lizzo, 2019

Lizzo shut down the red carpet in 2019 in an ombre pink and white feathered look from Marc Jacobs.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Katy Perry arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)© Getty

Katy Perry, 2019

Katy Perry's playful style agenda teamed with Moschino was a match made in heaven for the 2019 event. She wore a chandelier complete with battery packs to illuminate the lights.

ariana grande met gala

Ariana Grande, 2018

Ariana Grande stunned in an etheral 'sistine chapel' gown in 2018 by Vera Wang for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zendaya at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)© Getty

Zendaya, 2017

Zendaya attended the 2017 Met Gala in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown, adorned with a tropical parrot print.

Rihanna Met Gala 2014© Getty

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna gave Belle from Beauty and the Beast's dress a Met Gala-worthy upgrade in a stunning bright yellow cape by Gui Pei that nailed the 2015 China: Through the Looking Glass theme.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety)© Getty

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2015

Vintage at the Met Gala is The Row founders and minimalist luxury style muses Mary-Kate and Ashley's speciality. But the decadent black evening gowns they wore to the 2015 ceremony were exquisite.

Sarah Jessica Parker arriving at the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA. (Photo by Dennis Van Tine/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014

In 2014 SJP wore a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy Oscar De La Renta gown with a black trellis motif. Both the designer and the style muse were co-chairs on the night.

Lupita Nyong'o arriving at the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA. (Photo by Dennis Van Tine/PA Images via Getty Images)© Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita nailed the 2014 Charles James: Beyond Fashion-themed gala wearing an emerald green Prada flapper dress with a twist.

Princess Diana attends Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 1, 1995 in New York City wearing a slip dress© Getty

Princess Diana, 1996

With the anticipation surrounding the sartorial agenda of the Met Gala, most guests opt for the most OTT outfit possible. Not the late Princess of Wales. She attended the 1996 event in a stunning navy slip dress from Dior paired with a seven-strand pearl necklace complete with a gigantic sapphire.

Naomi Campbell and guest during 1995 Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Getty

Naomi Campbell, 1995

No Met Gala dress will ever be as blinding as Naomi Campbell's jaw-dropping crystal-encrusted bandeau gown from Versace that she wore in 1995.

Singer Cher, fashion designer Bob Mackie and Cher's friend Paulette Betts attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Insitute Gala Exhibition "Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design" on November 20, 1974 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Getty

Cher, 1974

Though Marylin Monroe arguably has the most famous Bob Mackie gown at the Met Gala thanks to Kim Kardashian wearing it in 2022, we must honour Cher's feather trim gown in 1974 that began the event's naked dress trend.

