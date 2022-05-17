Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments The style apple doesn't fall far from the fashion tree

When a freckled ingénue came onto the modelling scene in the early 1990s, no one could possibly have predicted the level of success that supermodel royalty Kate Moss would achieve. However, the same can't be said for her 19-year-old daughter Lila, whose career is already looking incredibly promising.

Clearly the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, because she is already carving out a name for herself in modelling, having walked the shows of plenty of top fashion houses, including Fendi, Miu Miu and Versace - and all before her 20th birthday.

Her mother is nothing short of a fashion icon, and it looks like Lila is heading the same way, judging by the looks that the pair have been pictured wearing together. This is a serious case of Mother-daughter goals.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments:

Met Gala

Last week, both Lila and Kate attended the annual Met Gala in New York City and rocked the red carpet in Burberry gowns. Lila wore a sheer beige gown, embellished with clusters of sparkly beading and neutral strappy heels whereas Kate, long-time Met Gala attendee, looked radiant in a black velvet off-the-shoulder tuxedo-style dress, featuring a dramatic thigh split.

Fendi SS21

Designer Kim Jones made his haute couture debut at Fendi back in January last year and both Lila and Kate walked the runway, celebrating his first collection for the historic Italian fashion house. Lila wore a decadent beaded high-neck gown made out of a sheer fabric which revealed a beige bodysuit underneath and Kate sported a silky grey dress with flower detailing in the centre and a matching bolero with circular, futuristic-style jewellery.

'The Fendi Set' book launch

The mother-daughter duo served off-duty chic at a book launch held at the Royal Academy of Arts, to honour the release of The Fendi Set, a title paying tribute to the Bloomsbury Set, a group of esteemed English intellectuals who lead the literary movement of the early 20th century. Kate went for a simple black tux and an elegant necktie, and Lila followed suit, in a dark grey tailored jacket, high-necked dress and metallic strappy sandals.

Dior Homme Menswear SS20

Kate and Lila both went for unfussy silhouettes for Paris Fashion Week, with the 48-year-old supermodel wearing an icy-blue silk shirt tucked into grey high-waisted trousers, and Lila sporting a white newspaper-inspired printed dress and a simple red crossbody.

Kim Jones' birthday party

Celebrating the birthday of designer friend Kim Jones, Kate attended his party at a west London restaurant. She wore a cream flowy floor-length gown, looking like a Grecian goddess, whereas Lila opted for a grungier look, wearing black Doc Martens, a leather jacket and a burgundy, green and taupe knee-length dress.

Wedding of Leah Wood and Jack Macdonald

We love this throwback snap of Kate and Lila from 2008 when they attended the wedding of Leah Wood and Jack Macdonald. Kate wore a halter neck creamy metallic dress, gold platform heels and a teal blue fringed shawl and little Lila sported her mother's shawl and silver Mary Janes. A style icon in the making.

