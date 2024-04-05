10 lab-grown diamond makers that ought to be on your radar

Nearly 70 years have passed since Gentlemen Prefer Blondes premiered, and yet the words of Marilyn Monroe's bombshell character reign supreme. That's right, diamonds are a girl's best friend thanks to their famous heritage.

As the most prized precious stone, the appeal of a diamond is hard to resist. However, with the precious stones being rooted beneath the earth's core, we now know much more about how dangerous the diamond mining process can be, and the adverse impact that it can have on its workers and their communities.

With recent technological advancements, many jewellery makers have explored the option of lab-grown diamonds due to ethical and economic reasons.

What are lab-grown diamonds?

Lab-grown diamonds are still authentic diamonds, but they are created in a laboratory setting rather than sourced from a mine. Diamonds are usually formed via heat and pressure, whereas lab-grown versions mimic these conditions, heating a diamond fragment in a sealed chamber to extreme temperatures.

They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical features as a natural diamond.

Hello! Fashion picks the top lab-grown diamond makers that ought to be on your radar:

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader is the cult-adored, cool-girl label that has taken the world by storm in recent years. Set in 14-carat solid gold, the diamonds used create diamonds that produce 95% less carbon emissions than mined diamonds, due to their lab-grown diamond partner using 100% renewable energy from their own solar power plant.

© Monica Vinader

Kimaï

All of Kimaï's pieces are made to order, meaning that waste is avoided. Founded by two friends who grew up with families inside the diamond trade, the Antwerp jewellery brand was born out of their frustration with the lack of transparency within the industry.

Using recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds, minimalistic necklaces and delicate bracelets are some of its bestsellers.

© Instagram /@kimai_jewelry

Grown Brilliance

US-based label Grown Brilliance have over 40 years in the jewellery industry, with the goal of removing the mystery behind lab-grown and ethical diamonds.

Their lab-grown diamonds are conflict-free and ethically made in a controlled laboratory environment, designed to duplicate the conditions that mined diamonds are found in the earth to produce stones with the same fire, scintillation and sparkle.

© Instagram/ @grownbrilliance

Pandora

Pandora's lab-created diamond jewellery offering features over 100 pieces in total, meaning there will truly be something for everyone. Since August 2022, every piece from Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collections has been made with diamonds grown, cut and polished with 100% renewable energy, and set in jewellery crafted with 100% recycled silver or gold

© Instagram / @theofficialpandora

Queensmith

Since launching back in 2016, Queensmith has won the award for UK Bridal Jeweller of the Year not once, but twice. Its part-workshop, part-showroom studios give you the chance to feel fully immersed in the process, so that you can see your bespoke piece come to life in the hands of industry experts.

Swarovski

A piece from Swarovski's Created Diamonds collection would make a great gift for the sustainable shopper. The historic jewellery retailer offsets the energy used to produce its lab-grown diamonds, meaning that the creation process is carbon neutral. We love the subtle elegance of their stackable rings – they're super wearable and would go with every single outfit.

Steven Stone

With over 80 years of experience, Steven Stone has an extensive online selection of loose lab-grown diamonds to choose from, and you can even filter by colour, clarity, carat and cut. Some of their gemstones are lab-grown whereas others are natural, so be sure to look out for that if you have a strong preference.

If you have any questions or need help with a bespoke piece, its website has a live-chat option, or you can pop by one of their stores.

© Instagram / @stevenstonejewellers

Vrai

Vrai diamonds are grown in North America in the beautiful Pacific West, and its foundry is powered 100% by the Columbia River. Vrai is passionate about producing quality diamonds that are cut and polished to exceptional standards and we love that Leonardo DiCaprio is on board too, as one of its investors.

Brilliant Earth

This San Francisco-based jewellery brand has a range of lab-grown diamonds that are available in a variety of colourways, from yellows to green, to pink. Brilliant Earth also strives to use 100% recycled metals in its pieces, in order to lower its environmental impact.

Clean Origin

Founded in 2017 by a team of "industry veterans", each member of Clean Origin's customer service team has a minimum of five years' experience in the diamond industry, meaning that you can make the most of their expertise. If it's an engagement ring you're after, you can filter by aesthetic style, from Art Deco to minimalist, and find the piece that is perfect for you.

How we chose:

We chose jewellers who either us completely man-made diamonds, or that offer a lab-grown collection. Each brand is one that is either tried and loved by the Hello! Fashion team, or has a credible reputation. We also chose places with different price points to suit a variety of budgets and ensured each place offered a wide range of designs.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.