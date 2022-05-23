We can't get enough of Carla Bruni's exquisite jewellery at Cannes The former first lady has been rocking the statement necklaces lately

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy looked every inch the supermodel when she showed up to the Cannes red carpet in a flowing chocolate brown Saint Laurent gown and show-stopping Bulgari necklace.

The Italian-French singer and veteran fashion model arrived at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival to watch the star-studded Forever Young (Les Amandiers) screening.

The former first lady of France, posed up a storm in her long-sleeved slinky YSL dress which boasted ruched panels, which hugged her famous figure. The dress also featured a drop waist and dramatic skirt which cascaded behind the model. Carla Bruni let her long hair hang loose in soft curls, with her trademark fringe framing her face.

As for beauty she teamed her brown gown with an elegant smokey eye in neutral brown tones to compliment the dress, and finished with an elegant lipstick which matched her skin tone. The effect kept all the focus on her piercing blue eyes. As for her manicure she opted for deep brown-black which modernised the look. When it came to jewellery she kept on her wedding band, in 2008, she married Nicolas Sarkozy, then president of France. She also went for a statement necklace which proudly boasted a sparkling canary-yellow diamond pendant, lighting up the red carpet. The necklace was on loan from Italian luxury jewellers Bulgari.

The model was there to watch French language film Les Amandiers, which follows a young troupe of comedians who have just been admitted to Les Amandiers, the prestigious theatre school headed by Patrice Chéreau. The film is set in the late 1980's in Paris. Along the course of the film, they learn, act, love, fear, live to the fullest and also experience their first tragedies. The film is directed by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and is set for release in November 2022.

This isn't the only look Carla has modelled at Cannes. On Saturday the 54-year-old beauty rocked the red carpet in a lilac gown. She hit the Croisette to watch the premiere of Swedish director Ruben Östlund's latest film, Triangle of Sadness. The sparkling purple dress itself was Celine by Hedi Slimane. It was bias cut and featured a soft cowl-neckline. She teamed it with a dazzling pink and blue bejewelled necklace and a chunky bangle which featured an array of purple-pink hues. This time she kept her hair in a neat centre parting, showing off her angular cheekbones.