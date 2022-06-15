Hailey Bieber's much-anticipated skincare brand Rhode finally launches today

It has been a long time coming, but finally one of the most anticipated skincare launches of 2022 is here. A week ago Hailey Bieber teased us with a photo on Instagram featuring her with slicked back hair looking suitably glowy, writing "dewy, delicious skin is almost here", and we've been counting down the days ever since.

Rhode, which is available to shop today, has so far kept its cards close to its chest in terms of what we can expect, but here's what we know:

What products will be included in Rhode skincare?

Judging by Hailey's signature dewy aesthetic, we reckon that Rhode will be all about healthy, moisture-plumped skin. The brand's Instagram page centres around words such as "glazed", "juicy" and "hydration" and so we reckon Rhode will be a treat for the dehydrated gals among us.

Availale to buy now, are the Peptide Glazing Fluid, a lightweight gel serum, the Barrier Restore Cream, a creamy moisturiser and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in three different flavours - salted caramel, watermelon and unscented.

Earlier this year, Hailey told Allure that she sought advice from various major industry figures, including hair stylist Jen Atkin, TikTok skincare guru Hyram Yarbro and aesthetician Charlotte Palermino – all of whom have founded their own beauty brands.

Plus Hailey, a fellow skincare obsessive, has been doing her research. "I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range," Hailey revealed.

"And I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that’s what I kept going back to as well."

How much will Rhode skincare cost?

All the products in the range cost under $30, but if you're really wanting to treat yourself, there's a set of all five products for $95.

