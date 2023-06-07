Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton: The 23 best Royal Ascot outfits of all time
Use these incredible looks for your 2023 Royal Ascot fashion inspo...

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer

Royal Ascot is the Paris Couture Week of the British social season. Arguably the most fashion-forward event of the summer, the annual five-day festival perfectly combines the excitement of horse racing with a dress code that is more strict, yet brings more extravagance than any other.

Each year we look forward to seeing what the stylish socialites, the VIPs of the Royal Enclosure, the chicest celebrities and of course, the Princess of Wales will be wearing.

Since the event began in 1911, Ascot fashion has always stuck to the sartorial rules that still stand today and haven't changed much overtime. But the way guests have adhered to the dress codes has constantly reflected trends of their time. From fur and pearls in the 1920s, to pared back looks during the 40s thanks to fabric rationings after WW2, to bright colours of the swinging 60s, an elegant take on the boho movement during the 70s, all the way up to 2017, when Saville Row tailor Daisy Knatchbull reportedly became the first woman ever to wear a morning suit.

For 2023, it isn't just guests who will be altering their dress agendas. Ascot's official Style Guide has itself taken a new direction. Renamed this year the 'Royal Ascot Lookbook 2023', it consists of six different fashion edits: Luxe, Tailoring, Pre-Loved & Rental, Vintage, High Street and Emerging Designer.

Luke Jefferson Day, the stylist who worked on this year's lookbook said, “This season I wanted to encourage unexpected freedom, under the guidance of the enclosure dress codes, and inspire racegoers to be a little more unconventional and inventive in the way they dress up, and how they source their looks. [...] I want to excite people to think outside of the box – whether that be shopping resourcefully on the high street or by being more eco-conscious through hiring a look or finding a rare vintage gem.”

Still not sure what you're wearing? Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon has put together five unbelievably chic outfits that are pretty major in every way, shape or form.

 Rita Sonder

14th June 1949: Miss Sondra Ritter of New York arrives on the first day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire carrying a novelty transparent perspex vanity bag. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)© J. A. Hampton
Miss Sondra Ritter arrived on the first day of Royal Ascot carrying a novelty transparent perspex vanity bag, 1949.

Princess Margaret 

17th June 1952: Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) is driven to the opening meeting of the Royal Ascot horse-racing event near Windsor in Berkshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)© Fox Photos
Princess Margaret at the opening meeting of the Royal Ascot, 1952.

Audrey Hepburn

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 24: Wilfrid Hyde-White as Colonel Hugh Pickering and Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady". Original release date December 25, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) © CBS Photo Archive
Audrey Hepburn attended Ascot as Eliza Doolittle in 'My Fair Lady', 1964.

Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly attending the Royal Meeting at Ascot, Berkshire, June 14th 1966. (Photo by Central Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images)© Central Press
Prince Rainier of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly attending Ascot on June 14th 1966.

Raine Spencer

Mrs. Gerald Legge, later Countess Spencer, and stepmother to Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a large hat decorated with cherries at Ascot. (Photo by Â© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)© Hulton Deutsch
Mrs. Gerald Legge, later Countess Spencer, and stepmother to Diana, Princess of Wales, wore a large hat decorated with cherries at Ascot.

Tandy Cronyn

Tandy Cronyn, Ascot 1968© Getty
Tandy Cronyn, 1968

Gertrude Shilling

Gertrude Shilling, Ascot 1969© Getty
Gertrude Shilling, 1969

Nina Baden Semper

Nina Baden-Semper, 1972© Getty
Nina Baden-Semper, 1972

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, 1973© Getty
Queen Elizabeth II, 1973

Jerry Hall

Marie Helvin and Jerry Hall, 1982© Getty
Marie Helvin and Jerry Hall, 1982

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales attended Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, June 1988. © Princess Diana Archive
Diana, Princess of Wales attended Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, June 1988.

Daisy Knatchbull

Daisy Knatchbull, 2017
Daisy Knatchbull, 2017

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 2018© Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 2018

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Emma Weymouth attends day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)© David M. Benett
Emma Weymouth-Thynn, Marchioness of Bath attended day 1 of Royal Ascot on June 18, 2019.

Lady Kitty Spencer

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Lady Kitty Spencer attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
Lady Kitty Spencer attended day one of Royal Ascot on June 18, 2019.

Sabrina Percy

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Sabrina Percy on day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2019 in Ascot, England. They were commissioned by Ascot Racecourse to paint benches to be positioned by the track in the Royal Enclosure. Each girl interpreted© David M. Benett
Sabrina Percy on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2019.

Tatiana Korsakova

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Tatiana Korsakova attends Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Tatiana Korsakova)© Chris Jackson
Tatiana Korsakova attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot on June 20, 2019.

The Princess of Wales

Princess Kate, 2022© Getty
Princess Kate, 2022

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice, 2022© Getty
Princess Beatrice, 2022

Maya Jama

Maya Jama, 2022© Getty
Maya Jama, 2022

Kate Waterhouse

Kate Waterhouse, 2022© Getty
Kate Waterhouse, 2022

Georgia Toffolo

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Georgia Toffolo poses during Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)© Kirstin Sinclair
Georgia Toffolo poses during Royal Ascot 2021

Hana Cross

Hana Cross, 2022© Getty
Hana Cross, 2022

