Margot Robbie's best Barbie fashion looks: see all the photos

Few films have been as hotly anticipated as Margot Robbie’s upcoming Barbie flick. The film with is based on the eponymous and world-famous doll by Mattel, is the first ever Barbie live-action movie. So far we have been fascinated by the sneak pictures we’ve seen emerging from set, and those already iconic costumes, which are being designed by the Oscar-award winning Jacqueline Durran. Here’s everything you need to know about the fashion in the film.

According to Wikipedia following multiple writer and director changes and the casting of two different actresses to play the titular character, Sony's option expired, and the rights for the film were transferred to Warner Bros. Margot Robbie was cast in 2019 and also serves as an executive producer. The film will also star Ryan Gosling as Ken. The Barbie film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach. The American actress, writer, and director has directed two films previously; Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), both of which earned Oscar nominations so it seems the film is in very good hands. The current IMDB synopsis for the film explains, "A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."

Who is the Barbie costume designer?

The costumes are being designed by the legendary costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Durran has worked on films such as Pride & Prejudice, Little Women, Atonement, Anna Karenina and Beauty and the Beast. Heard of those ones? Yeah we thought so. The costume designer has a whopping 8 Oscar nominations and 2 Oscar wins. It seems as though she will be working very closely with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig on designing the looks for Barbie. In 2021, she told Fashionista, “There are many ways to be a costume designer. You can be a costume designer who designs the whole show before you ever meet an actor. But I much prefer to work things out with the actor and the director. That's the approach I got from her. It's also very influenced by the way Mike Leigh works, where the development of the character is the central thing.”

Margot Robbie's best Barbie fashion looks:

Rollerblading Barbie

So far Durran’s Barbie costumes seem to take their style queues from late 80’s early 90’s Barbie looks. An iconic era for Mattel’s iconic doll. Margot Robbie was spotted in neon lycra alongside a matching Ken played by Ryan Gosling in this now-viral look.



Cowgirl Barbie

This hot-pink cowgirl look is pure Barbie perfection. Note the perfectly tied matching neckscarf. We are loving Durran’s campy interpretation of the character.

Convertible Barbie

The polkadot hair scarf? The oversized bauble bracelet and striped blue and white halterneck top? P I N K C O N V E R T I B L E?!! Margot Robbie did not come to play. Or did she? Nailed it.