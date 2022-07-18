The 3 biggest haircut trends for autumn 2022

Good news for those of you who are looking for an easy way to cool down. Two of the biggest haircut trends for 2022 involve a shorter cut. While in seasons past we’ve seen high demand for 1970’s inspired ‘bottle necks bangs’ a-la Dakota Johnson and mullets we spoke to Sunny Sanga senior director at Nicky Clarke to find out what the biggest trends of autumn 2022 are shaping up to be.

“Ultimately, style and fashion in the beauty industry now is not just one unique look or cut or hairstyle,” explains Sunny, “There are so many variations nowadays of each hairstyle thanks to diversity and individual taste.” Below Sunny Saga explains the three main haircut trends that are shaping up to be the standout trends of the Summer:

Long Soft Layers

"From Sweden to Australia, long soft, layered hairstyles are totally in trend at the moment and look amazing styled in effortless waves and natural-looking highlights. It works just as well on hair that's all one colour/solid all over tone, whether it’s a milkshake blonde or glossy melted chocolate, as seen on Elsa Hosk and Georgia Fowler at Cannes film festival."

"Flexible and flowing glass shimmering locks make sure that you always look camera ready, which is great for summer as it is the season of photograph and making memories, whether it’s abroad or at a wedding. You have the flexibility to do anything with this haircut, as it can be styled in a variety of ways, for a big event but also looks equally as gorgeous the day after, for a carefree and casual girl-next-door look."

Elsa Hosk relaxed layers are ultra-carefree

The Heartthrob Bob

"A clean cut bob will always be on-trend this especially this summer, specifically the French 1960s chin-grazing version seen on Kaia Gerber. However, one style seems to be outshining the others this season and we're calling it 'The Heartthrob Bob'."

"With this modern twist on the classic bob, the outline will be slightly textured and not so blunt-cut. It’s simple short, sharp edges which appear slightly jagged and undone. This look also can grow into my next trend…"

Zazie Beetz shows off her heartthrob bob

The Shoulder Strap

"Finally, we're also loving shoulder-length hair that is cut using a blade, which gives the look more softness, paired with warm summery tones like peach, sand, bronze and cocoa brown. This look is best styled in short waves and is a grown out look with a slight layering created by texturizing."

"This timeless look, as seen on Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, has been a global masterpiece and never seems to appear anything short of stunning. It’s super convenient too as the bob actually grows into this transitioning look.

Hailey Beiber's long bob skims just above the shoulders

Sunny’s final tip for your hair transformation is, "Have fun experimenting with hair trends but my best tip is to try and make whatever trend identifiable with yourself and complement your own image as well as enhance your own beautiful features."