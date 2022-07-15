What to wear to a garden party: 3 super chic outfit ideas

Here's exactly what to wear to your next al fresco occasion according to Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss

Summer is just around the corner, which means the season of garden parties is within reaching distance. Sunny afternoons, ice-cold champagne, splendid tablescapes and al fresco dining – what could possibly be better?

When it comes to garden party style, many of us tend to favour typically feminine design tropes – think frills, breathable silks and ever-flattering bias cuts. This year, we've decided to take our cues from some of the celebs who have been nailing summer dressing recently.

Hello! Fashion shares our supermodel-inspired garden party outfit ideas:

Romantic ruffle dress and strappy sandals

Celeb-adored FANCì Club added another famous face to its roster of fans in the form of ex-Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk. The 34-year-old wore a fuchsia sheer asymmetric dress paired with statement floral strappy sandals, looking the picture of free-flowing beauty.

Rylie ruffled maxi dress - Staud

Cowl neck slip dress and thong sandals

© Photo: Instagram

Karlie Kloss knows exactly what's up when it comes to effortless summer chic. The 30-year-old model donned a shimmery satin cowl neck slip dress by Jonathan Simkhai during a stint in Paris for Couture Fashion Week. She styled her thigh-split gown with jewels by David Yurman and black thong-style sandals – we think this outfit would make excellent outfit for an outdoor soirée.

Betina Maxi Dress - AllSaints

Tie dye silk dress and mules

© Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski looked radiant attending the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show at the New York Public Library. The 31-year-old model opted for a blue and green tie-dye slip dress featuring an abstract pattern with rich blues, greens and a hint of indigo – colours very reminiscent of Van Gogh's The Starry Night.

Emily's exact dress was part of a special collaboration between Marc Jacobs and New York-based painter Loren Erdrich. The printed midi dress is always a great choice for summer, and yet paired with the flattering line of a round-toe mule elevated the ensemble and turned it into our official garden party uniform.

Moniq V-neck dress - Rixo

