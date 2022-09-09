Did you notice Ana de Armas' tribute to Marilyn Monroe at Venice Film Festival?

Last night Ana de Armas chose to pay tribute to not one but two a classic Marilyn Monroe style moments. The Cuban actress hit the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of 'Blonde' where she plays the legendary 1950’s film star in the upcoming Netflix biopic.

Apparently Ana broke down in tears at the end of the screening, after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation for her dazzling portrayal of Marilyn. Ana has become the name on everyone's lips, following the release of the film which has everyone buzzing about the uncanny resemblance between Ana and the silver screen legend that was Norma Jean.

Ana channeled Marilyn's classic style

For her big moment Ana was styled by Samantha McMillen. The actress wore a custom floor-length gown by Louis Vuitton. In a stunning shade of bubble gum pink, the dress features a plunging V-neck, tie waist and A-line pleated skirt. The exact shade of pink was remarkably similar to the pink dress that Marilyn wears in the film Gentlemen Prefer Blndes, when she sings Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend. Likewise the pleats and neckline of of the pink gown Ana wore, channeled Marilyn's infamous white dress scene from the movie The Seven Year Itch. A high-octane diamond necklace and cuff bracelet completed the look, making it clear that the outfit would have had Marilyn’s seal of approval.

The Cuban actress wore Louis Vuitton

Since bursting onto our screens in War Dogs in 2016, Ana de Armas has hardly put a foot wrong when it comes to the style stakes. The Cuban actress has proved that she can take on a range of different roles, as well as don a number of head turning looks.

For her arrival at Venice Film Festival she donned the ultimate smart-casual ensemble; a shorts suit. Opting for shorts instead of trousers or a skirt puts a playful spin on the ordinary suit, making it a versatile choice which can be dressed up or down. Ana opted for a maritime navy number, complete with nautical gold buttons - which made it the perfect outfit for floating on Venice's world renown canals.