Kendall Jenner stages epic NYC outfit change

Kendall Jenner is forever our style inspiration – and for good reason. When it comes to the supermodel's outfit choices, we seriously rate the fact that she is all about the options.

Forget dialling an ensemble up (or down, for that matter) with a dash of red lipstick or the addition of a chunky trainer, sometimes two entirely different outfits are necessary to see you through your day. And this autumn, we're definitely taking our cues from Kendall's most recent looks, styled by Dani Michelle.

On Sunday, there was absolutely zero letting up for the 26-year-old whose day involved an appearance at Khaite's spring/summer 2023 NYFW show as well as a spot of spectating at the US Open.

For her first appointment of the day, Kendall wouldn't have looked out of place if she had leapt up from her front row seat and joined in with the catwalk. Wearing a dove grey floaty maxi by Khaite, the supermodel exuded a certain statuesque elegance. Her dress featured a finely pleated skirt and an overall silhouette that blended fluidity with an almost sprayed-on fit around her torso – very much aligned with the label's vision.

"Khaite reimagines classic American sportswear for the twenty-first century," the brand writes. "Designed to be cherished, each piece proposes a fresh balance of opposing elements - past and future, masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity - while embodying a signature sensuality and ease."

Next up Kendall she joined her NBA boyfriend Devin Booker at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre and inadvertently gave Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski a run for their money, vying for the title of best-dressed guest at the US Open.

This year the globally renowned tennis tournament has been something of a supermodel stomping ground, and Kendall looked super stylish as she watched Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeat Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the men's singles.

Sporting a fitted cream V-neck midi dress, Kendall paid homage to the on-court action with a navy Ralph Lauren cap and preppy sweater. The supermodel finished off her look with thong-style sandals and brassy, maximalist pear-shaped earrings.

