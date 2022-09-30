How to add SPF into your winter beauty routine according to Nikki Wolff

Ever since Nikki Wolff was a young girl she's always had a fascination and love for everything beauty related, "becoming a makeup artist felt like a really natural journey for me. I studied Makeup at the London College of fashion after leaving school at 16” she tells Hello! Fashion. Following her studies she went onto work for MAC Cosmetics on counter and as part of their events team for a few years at the very start of her career.

Since then the makeup artist’s career has gone stratospheric, she boasts over 1.9 million followers on Instagram has painted the faces of some of the world's most famous women, "I really love working with clients that are as passionate about make up as I am," she explains, "I've absolutely loved creating red carpet looks on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Elsa Hosk, Naomi Campbell. It's hard to pick one favourite!"

Now she is collaborating with Bondi Sands to highlight the importance of incorporating SPF into our daily routines, all year round. "Skincare prep is of paramount importance to me, and something I'll always spend time on before creating a makeup look. Incorporating an SPF in that routine is essential, I think Bondi Sands recognised the passion that I have for taking care of skin, so the collaboration made sense," she tells us. Nikki swears by the brand's SPF50+ range as the base for makeup, (yes even during colder seasons) and has offered us her expert insight into the topic.

How do you advise your clients when it comes to using SPF?

I always advise my clients to use SPF daily, even in the winter when the sun isn’t shining, as harmful rays can still make their way through the clouds. As most of my clients are being photographed, it’s been important that they find an SPF that leaves no residue on the skin and has no flashback on camera. The Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Face Lotion fits the bill perfectly, so it’s always high up in my recommendations.

Is it rare to find an SPF that makes a good primer?

SPF, like all skincare products can really vary in texture. It can be challenging to find a good SPF with high protection that doesn’t leave any white cast on the skin. I love the Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Range because of how well it melts into the complexion. It’s also great for the beautiful dewy glow that it leaves, making it great as a primer when you want to achieve that radiant complexion.

Have you always worn SPF?

In my teenage years I didn't consider using a daily SPF, and as a result I have some visible sun damage on my skin. I now wear an SPF daily, and as I'm treating my pigmentation it’s more important than ever that my skin stays protected.

Do you find that your celebrity clients prioritise sun protection?

Yes absolutely. My celebrity clients understand the importance of preserving their skin health and appearance for now, and the future.

How hard is it to cover pigmentation with make-up?

It can be challenging to cover pigmentation with make-up, while keeping skin looking natural. I recommend keeping the foundation choice sheer, but then using a colour corrector and full coverage concealer to spot treat the areas of concern. This way the complexion still looks natural and like real skin.

How do you reapply SPF over your make-up?

I like to use Bondi Sands SPF 50 Fragrance Free Suncream Mist. It’s perfect for reapplying your protection throughout the day, without messing up your make up.

