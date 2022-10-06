Emily Ratajkowski just revealed the ultimate manicure trend at Miu Miu Say hello to the logo mani

Logo mania is back, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski just showed off the newest way to sport the Y2K inspired trend.

The 31-year-old supermodel, mother and poster-girl for the best post breakup hair inspiration of all time, revealed photos from backstage at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 show during this season’s Paris Fashion Week. In a series of photos the queen of midriff flaunted a brand new beauty trend, courtesy of the nail artists at Miu Miu.

The supermodel shared a close-up of her Miu Miu mani

She sported white stencilled Miu Miu logo nails on a clear base, making a case for the ‘logo manicure.’

Created back in 1993, Miu Miu still today embodies the buoyancy of youth in its avant-garde playfulness. The Italian luxury label practically sparked a fashion frenzy last season with its ultra-short miniskirts, adored by everyone from the likes of Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya. But it seems that Miu Miu has since shifted its attention towards another trend, the logomania that dominated the early 2000s.

Emily walked for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week

Obvious branding strewn all over clothes was the ultimate flex for fashion brands back in the day. Championed by the likes of Paris Hilton, it was the antithesis of the minimalism we’ve seen from the likes of Celine and Bottega Veneta; subtle non-obvious branding has dominated the fashion agenda for the last few years.

Models sported logo manicures at Miu Miu's SS23 show

Now logo mania is back, and Emily is not the only one who is logo obsessed. We saw Zendaya wearing a full Maison Valentino logo ensemble at the Italian luxury brand’s PFW show.

If you want to get the look, head to your nearest salon that specialises in nail art. We recommend East London’s Shoreditch Nails, who have built a reputation for bold colours and striking precision nail art. "A go-to spot, their Dalston branch has a paired-back, chilled out vibe where you can sit back and relax whilst highly-skilled nail artists work their magic.” Hello! Fashion’s Art Director, Marion Reilly explains, “Four levels of nail art are available based on complexity, and can even be tailored to your own unique designs. Arriving with tattered and broken nails, I was all fixed up and feeling bold, beautiful and insta-worthy in no time.”

