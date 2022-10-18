Dua Lipa rocks velvet plunge dress as she meets Queen Consort Camilla The singer had a certain regal air about her

Global superstar Dua Lipa is more than used to meeting famous faces – after all, rubbing shoulders with high profile figures simply comes with the territory. However, her latest interaction didn't involve a fellow singing sensation, neither a Hollywood A-lister, nor a legendary supermodel – instead, the 27-year-old found herself chatting away with Queen Consort Camilla. Do we spy the budding seeds of a beautiful friendship?

Taking a breather from her Future Nostalgia world tour, the Levitating singer rocked up at the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony on Monday evening, exuding a certain sultry glamour. Sporting a black velvet princess neckline gown by Burberry, Dua looked characteristically stylish and appeared thrilled to be celebrating some of the world's most lauded authors in the presence of royalty.

Judging by the laughs, the two literature lovers appeared to be getting along famously, with Dua appearing to say the words "no singing tonight", although later on in the evening she did in fact lead a rendition of Happy Birthday to shortlisted author Alan Garner who turned 88 on Monday.

The Queen Consort opted for a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare and diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels for the event at the Roundhouse, and presented Shehan Karunatilaka, the Booker Prize winner, with his prize in what was the first fully in-person ceremony since 2019.

Dressed by her long-time stylist Lorenzo Posocco, Dua proved that she excels in versatility. From channelling past music legend Amy Winehouse with her Vivienne Westwood number at this year's Brits to donning vintage Versace for the recent Albie Awards, her latest outing just goes to show that Lorenzo and Dua make for an excellent team.

Taking to the stage, the Potion singer delivered a moving speech on how reading has guided her life. "It's such an honour to be amongst some of the world's greatest literary minds to talk about one of the most profound joys in the world: the simple pleasure of reading a book," Dua said.

"Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me. Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today."

Pop royalty meets actual royalty? A thoroughly stylish encounter - one very much approves.

