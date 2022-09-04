Dua Lipa sparks envy with sun-kissed glow and dazzling rhinestone look Look at that tan!

The fabulous looks keep coming non-stop from Dua Lipa! Though the end of summer and its warm months is approaching, and so is the conclusion of her stunning vacation, she is using every chance she gets to show off the last of her summer style.

The singer has taken most of the month of August off from performing to relax on vacation with friends, but when it comes to her fashion, she is clearly still putting in the work.

Her latest look is just as chic as all the others, and fans are seriously impressed with her choice, and her tan!

Dua absolutely dazzled in her latest photos, taking to Instagram to usher in the new month, and prove that she is bringing all of her fabulousness from August into the new season.

The series of photos see her donning a perfectly coordinated monochrome outfit featuring a tiny rhinestone bra in a beautiful pistachio color, which perfectly matches the flirty rhinestone mini skirt with checkered cut-outs in silver.

Of course, she paired the look with more pistachio-hued accessories, styling it with green silk pumps and a green diamond choker.

It might be her best look yet

Though her outfit of course blew fans away, her impressive sun-kissed glow and make-up free face totally take the cake.

She captioned the photos with: "SEPTEMBER," and, quite fittingly, a bright green bug emoji.

Dua has not shied away from donning sequins galore while on vacation

Fans and celebrities alike did not hesitate to shower her with compliments, with model Kristen McMenamy writing: "Girl. That body is kissed by the sun, the moon and the stars!!!" Other fans wrote in: "Too much," and: "Yasss tan goddess," as well as: "STUNNINGGGG," plus another one added: "You look amazing in that green."

Dua is set to show off her concert looks rather than her vacation ones soon, as she is back on stage after three weeks off, next perfroming in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 8 September.

