Hailey Bieber is bringing back the 1990s boot trend that's going to be everywhere this winter The supermodel spoke onstage during The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live Conference

Hailey Bieber knows how to make a style statement.

The 25-year old supermodel turned beauty entrepreneur spoke onstage during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference at Montage Laguna Beach, wearing the standout accessory trend of AW22/23.

Hailey is championing this retro trend

We already predicted that the retro pointy midcalf would make a huge comeback this Autumn. It seems like the boots that were the defacto shoe of the 1990s and early 2000s are making a welcome return to our wardrobes. The style is as follows; leg-hugging boots, with a stiletto heel, and a razor sharp pointed-toe which cuts at the midcalf and no higher.

The style which rekindles memories of Paris Hilton in her heyday and every R&B star worth her low rise jeans. The shoe has been creeping on the fashion's radar for a while, particularly after the popularity of the Balenciaga cagole boot which was embraced by influencers and fashion editors alike. Hello! Fashion's editor-in-chief Jill Wanless explained, "The glossy finish, vampy spike heel, tough buckle hardware - these boots mean business. Unapologetically sexy, especially when worn with a bare leg and mini skirt, they spell a return to overt power dressing and work perfectly with the barely there cutout dresses we're seeing across the catwalks."

The beauty entrepreneur spoke onstage during the WSJ Tech Live Conference

Hailey paired her black leather pair with a mid length midi dress which showed off her surprising accessory. Loosely tousled waves and a wine red manicure finished the ensemble. Hailey isn't the only fan of the 1990s boots, Kendall Jenner recently wore a similar pair out and about in New York city, pairing her’s with a spaghetti strap mini dress.

Mrs Bieber was recently revealed to be the woman with the sixth most influential style in the world, according to Google. The Rhode founder garners 32,220 monthly global searches for her style. Out of all the celebrities analysed, Hailey Bieber ranked highest when it came to searches for her street style with the term 'Hailey Bieber street style' being searched 12,500 times each month on average.

