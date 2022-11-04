Michaela Coel brings Riccardo Tisci's brand out of retirement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever London premiere

Riccardo Tisci has revealed a design under his eponymous label for the first time in 17 years, designing a bespoke gown for actress Michaela Coel, custom-made for the London premiere of her new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"Riccardo is my amore." Michaela revealed, "To become a part of this moment in which his career comes full circle is a nourishing experience. Sono grato. Having Riccardo welcome a creative collaboration with my mother, who has made many of my dresses since my birth, displays a remarkable confidence and humility in his craft."

Michaela Coel was styled by Georgia Medley

Styled by Georgia Medley, the gown was the result of a close partnership between Riccardo, Michaela and her mother, who shared influences and references to inform this unique moment in fashion history. Michaela wore an all black Riccardo Tisci matte stretch silk bodysuit with multi-layered Chantilly lace skirt in a combination of floral and starred designs. The look was completed with bespoke black floral lace tights and black sandals, also designed by Riccardo Tisci.

"When Michaela approached me to work together, we knew this premiere in London - a city so close to both of us - would be the best moment to bring our conversations to life in a very special way." Riccardo explained, "It felt like the perfect time to celebrate Riccardo Tisci, the House that brought me so many opportunities and which led me to where I am today."

Michaela first came to prominence for her debut series Chewing Gum, based on her sensational play, Chewing Gum Dreams, which ran at the National Theatre in 2014. The success of her hit show led to several awards for Michaela including two Royal Television Society Awards for ‘Best Comedy Performance’ and ‘Breakthrough Performance’. A Bafta Television Craft Award for ‘Breakthrough Talent’, the ‘Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme’ award at the Bafta Television Awards and a Broadcast Digital Award for ‘Best Scripted Programme’.

Now she is starring in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. Michaela was joined Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett on the red carpet.

Who is Riccardo Tisci?

Italian-born designer Riccardo Tisci studied at Central Saint Martins and founded his eponymous fashion house Riccardo Tisci in 2004, from 2005 to 2017 Riccardo was the Creative Director of Givenchy in Paris, and was most recently the Chief Creative Officer of Burberry in London, a position he stepped down from after four and a half years at the end of September 2022. Inspired by romanticism, diversity and sensuality he continually seeks to break creative and cultural boundaries through his work.

