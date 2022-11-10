8 ways to update your home for winter according to an award-winning Interior Designer Charlotte Rey tells us how to give your home a fashionable makeover this season

As winter approaches, our wardrobes get an overhaul. Gone are our light floral dresses and summer frocks, and in place we welcome warm cosy knits, cashmere scarves and oversized coats.

Likewise our homes also can benefit from a refresh, to make them as sumptuous as possible for the colder months, "Consider mid-level lighting in order to create an environment that is gentle on the eye. I am very particular about having warm light bulbs which warm up any room in the evening. Also large, plush rugs always feel good under the foot and beautifully frame a room," explains Charlotte Rey, one half of the award-winning design studio team Campbell-Rey.

Charlotte Rey is an award winning interior designer

Charlotte, originally from Sweden, studied Fashion History and Theory at Central Saint Martins. She began her career at Acne Studios’ cult publication Acne Paper in 2007 where she met her co-founder Duncan Campbell (married to the esteemed British artist Luke Edward Hall). Since setting up the company in 2014 their joyful, elegant aesthetic has garnered acclaim from some of the world’s leading publications. "We just had two collaborations come out - a rug design for Hotel Il Pellicano and a garden tool set for the LA based Flamingo Estate," Charlotte reveals. Campbell-Rey has been included in House & Garden's list of 100 top interior designers and architects as well Country & Townhouse magazine's Top 50 Interior Designers.

"Invest in quality across the board," Charlotte tells us, "Don’t be afraid of colour - we often talk about colours looking delicious, by this we mean colours that draw you in, especially in materials you like the feel of." This winter Charlotte will be investing in getting her art re-hung by a professional, "It changes the energy of the whole house and is very exciting."

Charlotte Rey's 8 top interiors picks for winter:

The Blanket

"I love this really fluffy and cool mohair blanket which is colourful and elegant but snug at the same time. Perfect folded over a more minimal chair design."

Loewe mohair-blend blanket, £895, Matches

The Cushions

"When the evenings get darker, it’s important to remember to have fun - these cushions from Belgian designer Jean-Phillipe de Meyer brightens up any room. Go for the bigger ones."

Milky Eye Cushion, £192, Svenskt Tenn

The Winter Rug

"I think it's important that an interior makes you dream and transports you somewhere wonderful. This rug we designed together with legendary hotel Il Pellicano in Tuscany will do just that as well as frame your dining table or seating group just so."

Climbing Vine Rug, £1,195, Nordic Knots

The Objet de Art

Goossens famously made jewellery for Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel in the 1970s, and recently partnered with Harumi Klossowska de Rola on a collection that includes this wonderful pomegranate box in gold plated brass with a lid to be lifted to reveal a secret stash. Perfect for a hidden treat.

Pomegranate box, £2,676, Invisible Collection

The Lamp

Lars Nilsson famously designed for Nina Ricci and Bill Blass before turning his hand to homeware and this totem lamp in ceramic is almost like jewellery for the home. A pair will look beautiful on each side of a sideboard or console table with a pale pink Dupion silk lampshade perhaps.

Emerald Table lamp, £6,042, Invisible Collection

The Vase

Made in English black stoneware, this vase will be a keepsake long after the delightful scented candle has filled your home.

Augustine Candle, £175, Moro Dabron

The Fabric

There's really no better time to reupholster a sofa or hang a new pair of curtains than for festive gatherings, this fabric from Nathalie Farman-Farma's Decors Barbares will be the talking point of any party.

Ete Moscovite Floral Fabric, POA, Decors Barbares

The Tray

"The perfect tray to serve hot drinks on."

Otis Crystal Tray, £560, Amara

