Anya Taylor Joy's The Menu premiere blue dress was great, but her after party outfit was even better

No one prepared us for Anya Taylor Joy season.

Just when we thought we’d seen everything on the red carpet, Anya Taylor Joy shows up to the London Premiere of The Menu, looking like a snack. Actually if we are using food analogies (the movie she is promoting is about a chef played by Ralph Fiennes) the mesmerising blue leather dress made us realise Anya is the 10-course meal with wine pairing.

Anya wore Alexander Mcqueen SS23

Styled by Ryan Hastings, The Queen's Gambit star stunned in a cobalt blue leather and latex dress which hails from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The ensemble features a corseted bodice which lays over an asymmetric frill hemmed skirt and matching full length opera gloves. A diamond bracelet twinkled at her wrist, adding a healthy dose of glamour and refining the outfit.

The actress (whose ethereal features are essentially the most human-like rendition of a pixar character of all time) highlighted her trademark doe-eyes with a coordinating midnight blue smokey eye and subtle lip concocted by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. For hair she entrusted Gregory Russell with her Targaryen-like mane, who styled it in a dramatic side parting with loose cascading curls.

Anya worked with Ryan Hastings on her outfits

Although this blue dress now lives in our mind rent free, we were also totally enamoured by her The Menu after party dress. The Argentinian actress was spotted dashing into the hotel where the event was taking place clad in skyscraper peep-toe platform heels (could Anya finally be the person who brings peep-toes back in the fashion consciousness again? I haven’t worn mine since 2011 but now I’m going to dig them out.)

The dress featured a dramatic cut out at the back

These were paired with an absolutely stunning backless cut out dress, complete with a long train. London based freelance nail artist Chisato Yamamoto finished off the look with a dark onyx manicure.

Ok that's it, we're ready for Anya to serve us more looks. We’ll be waiting with a knife and fork. Yum.

