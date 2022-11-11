Lady Amelia Windsor enchants in classic mini dress and noughties leggings

There is no denying that Lady Amelia Windsor is up to date with the latest sustainable labels to look out for – yet this doesn't mean she is partial for the occasional throwback. The socialite transported us back to the noughties with her latest outfit – which perfectly merged timeless elegance with 2000s nostalgia.

Lady Amelia, 27, slipped on a sleek mini black dress featuring a sophisticated high neckline and a sleeveless silhouette. Boasting a feminine simplicity, the number, crafted by Annie Officiel, was a welcome addition to the star's conscious wardrobe.

Prince Harry's cousin decided to shake things up a bit by pairing the seasonless garment with a pair of leggings that cut off at the ankle. Opting for a Disney Channel circa 2005 vibe – think Ashley Tisdale, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' iconic red carpet legging combos – Lady Amelia threw it back to the noughties while retaining a contemporary all-black colour palette.

The star completed her look by slipping on some black trainers for an on-the-go feel. She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose as she snapped a pretty mirror selfie.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked striking in all-black

Taking to social media to share her latest, ethically sourced outfit, Lady Amelia wrote: "In love with this mini dress made in London."

The star is a sustainable fashion advocate

With her whimsical summer frocks, ethereal maxi skirts and fine knit tank tops, Lady Amelia has established herself as a connoisseur of summer style. Yet, the temperature has dropped and so has another of the socialite's winter looks via her Instagram page – and it's not one to miss.

The Edinburgh University graduate attended the opening of the annual Choose Love shop for Help Refugees wearing the perfect pinstripe overcoat by Rixo. Featuring a timeless navy hue, subtle white pinstripe print, a longline fit and a single-breasted silhouette, the piece was a true autumn staple and sheathed the society darling in a much-needed layer of warmth.

