Would you try a Kim Kardashian endorsed Salmon Sperm facial?

From snail mucin serums to vampire facials there's a whole range of weird and wonderful treatments that celebs have endorsed as the secret to glowing skin, but this one has the internet divided...

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians our favourite drama queen, Kim, admitted that the secret to her enviable complexion is a treatment with a not so secret ingredient - salmon sperm. "I got a salmon sperm facial, with salmon sperm injected into my face," she explained to a bewildered Kris Jenner.

© Instagram/@kimkardashian If it's good enough for Kim, it's good enough for us

And she's not the only celeb that has made a splash by trying the treatment. Last year, Jen An admitted she'd tried the fishy facial.

What is a Salmon Sperm facial?

We know it sounds wild but the treatment is actually more popular than you may think. You might have already heard of polynucleotide injections (the less buzzy term for salmon sperm facials). This anti-ageing treatment has been gaining popularity as a way to help regenerate your skin by harnessing the benefits from yes, you guessed it, fish sperm, which mimic human DNA.

“The process involves extracting polynucleotides from the gonads of salmon," explains Dr Aamer Khan, founder of the Harley Street Skin Clinic. "These biopolymers, which put simply are the building blocks of DNA, are distilled and mixed into a water formula, before being injected. Salmon sperm is used as they most closely mimic our own DNA blueprints, and the treatment can be used on the face, neck, hands, and most popularly, under the eyes.”

How long does it take to see results?

© Dave Benett Sophie Habboo shares Kim's love for the Salmon Sperm facial

Sophie Habboo is also a fan of the treatment and Dr Tatiana Mandavia, who treats the Made in Chelsea star, explains the full results are visible after a few months. "Typically, you will not notice any benefits for a few weeks," she explains. "This is because the action of polynucleotides is at the cellular level, and this takes time. Although you may notice some improvement after 2-3 weeks, the full effect is visible at around 3 months."

Are Salmon Sperm injectables safe?

Despite the slightly frightening name, according to experts, the injections are completely risk-free. "The highly purified particles ensure you only get the purest form of polynucleotides," Dr Tatiana tells us. "Even an allergy to fish does not exclude you from taking advantage of this treatment."

Due to the fact the polynucleotides are suspended in water they easily disperse without any risk of blocking blood vessels, unlike dermal fillers which can be a bit riskier. "There are no long-term risks to using polynucleotides regularly, in fact, as we continue to age, it may be something to consider on a long-term basis," she continues.

So there we have it. Will you be rushing to try this wacky treatment? We think we could be tempted...