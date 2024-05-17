The top 10 London dermatologists for expert skin advice

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Smooth, lit-from-within skin is probably the most sought-after beauty goal, and for excellent reason. A flawless canvas not only allows your makeup to look better, it of course makes you feel more naturally confident, like the best version of yourself.

Those who have ever dealt with, or perhaps are currently in the throes of, a complex skin condition, eczema, acne, rosacea, psoriasis or the like, will know all too well how skin health can affect your frame of mind.

The very best in their field have studied all manner of skin issues and can appreciate that they need to be treated with care and expert knowledge. Here, we've spotlighted the best practising London-based dermatologists for all your skin needs.

1. Dr Mary Sommerlad

Award-winning Dr Mary Sommerlad is one of the capital's leading skin specialists, practising at one-of-a-kind holistic dermatology clinic, Self London. Her areas of expertise span from melasma and rosacea to laser and dermatology for skin of colour, owing to her Tanzanian heritage. Dr Sommerlad has published papers via leading academic journals including the British Journal of Dermatology, and regularly posts informative videos to her Instagram for if you want to delve deeper on a particular subject. (Her skin is also phenomenal.)

Where: Self London, 14 Harley Street, W1G 9PQ

2. Dr Justine Kluk

Having lived with acne for nearly 30 years, Dr Justine Kluk can fully appreciate and understand the emotional toll induced by painful spots and unwanted comments. With the help of her consultant dermatologist team, she offers practical guidance and treatment options, supporting teens, adults and those with pregnancy-induced acne, as well as for other common skin conditions.

Where: 25 Harley Street, W1G 9QW

3. Dr Alexis Granite

Born in the US, Dr Alexis Granite has carved herself out as one of London's most trusted dermatologists since relocating to the UK in 2012. A member of the British Beauty Council's advisory board, she offers support with a variety of skin conditions, operating out of A-list facialist Sarah Chapman's Chelsea clinic. Dr Granite has also recently launched her own joy-inducing bodycare-focused wellness brand, Joonbyrd – set to launch in Space NK next month.

Where: Skinesis Clinic at Sarah Champman, 259 Pavilion Road, Chelsea, SW1X 0BP

4. Dr Sam Bunting

With a wealth of knowledge at her disposal, globally renowned Dr Sam Bunting, one of the most in-demand London derms, is also the founder of her own eponymous skincare brand (I really rate the glow-boosting Brightly Serum). A trusted voice of authority, she regularly contributes to skincare segments on television and has a residency on Harley Street.

Where: 41 Harley Street, London, England, W1G 8QH

5. Dr Anjali Mahto

For an empathetic approach to acne, consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible Dr Anjali Mahto is the ideal expert candidate. Having dealt with the skin condition herself, she has been instrumental in reducing the stigma and providing practical guidance on how to achieve clearer skin. Her brainchild, editor-approved clinic Self London, specialises in the condition and works with nutritional experts and psychologists, as well as consultant dermatologists, to help patients manage acne on all levels.

Where: Self London, 14 Harley Street, W1G 9PQ

6. Dr Derrick Phillips

Award-winning consultant dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips worked within the NHS for 12 years and has hundreds of surgical hours under his belt. A respected voice in his field, Dr Phillips has been published in various prestigious medical journals and is an official spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation.

Where: OneWelbeck Dermatology, Consulting Rooms, 1 Welbeck Steet, W1G 0AR

7. Dr Shaaira Nasir

Consultant dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir sees all manner of patients, her work spanning medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology treatments. Her manner is friendly and informative, as evidenced by her warm online presence. Dr Nasir works at various locations, including the BMI London Independent Hospital, Skin55 and Sk:n.

Where: Skin55 Clinic, 55 Harley Street, W1G 8QR

8. Dr Thivi Maruthappu

Offering a unique perspective as the UK's dual-qualified dermatologist and nutritionist, Dr Thivi Maruthappu has an in-depth understanding of the connection between diet and skin. As the author of SkinFood, she uses her wealth of professional knowledge mixed with science-backed solutions to inform on how switching up your palate can help improve inflammatory skin conditions and give you a healthy glow, from the inside out.

Where: Cleveland Clinic, 24 Portland Place, W1B 1LU

9. Dr Emma Wedgeworth

Cambridge-educated Dr Emma Wedgeworth works privately from her practice on Harley Street, but she doesn't gatekeep her secrets, hence her frequent appearances on skincare segments on live television. She is passionate about education and debunking skin myths, with a particular clinical interest in treating acne, eczema, sun damage and rosacea.

Where: Dr Emma Wedgeworth Clinic, 41 Harley Street, W1G 8QH

10. Dr Ariel Haus

Having qualified in Rio de Janeiro before taking up his Harley Street residency, Brazilian dermatologist Dr Ariel Haus has decades worth of professional knowledge and a special interest in acne, psoriasis and skin cancers. A favourite among beauty editors, Dr Haus is heralded as a laser genius.

Where: Dr Haus Dermatology, 75 Harley Street, W1G 8QL