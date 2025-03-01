Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 of the most iconic Oscar beauty looks of all time: Zendaya, Cher, Margot Robbie and more
best of beauty oscars

Discover which A-listers have made a lasting glamorous impression over the years...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Oscars have long been a stage for some of the most unforgettable beauty moments in Hollywood history. From Cher’s bold and daring glamour in the ‘80s to Zendaya’s effortlessly modern elegance and Margot Robbie’s timeless minimalist makeup, the red carpet has seen it all. 

Over the years, the Academy Awards have given us iconic hair and makeup looks that not only define their eras but also continue to inspire beauty trends today. In 2024, we saw it all from bob hair cuts, to braided patterns and old Hollywood curls. 

As for glam, there were red lips, metallic eyeshadows and pearlescent skin. Last year we even witnessed Pamela Anderson take to the after parties with bare-faced beauty as she continued to champion the makeup-free movement. 

As the Oscars returns for 2025, let's look back at the best Oscar beauty moments over the years and celebrate the stars who made history with their unforgettable style.... 

Cher© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Cher - 1986

At the 1986 Oscars, the fashion ad beauty icon, Cher, dazzled with an iconic hairpiece and gorgeous makeup. The singer wore a metallic purple eyeshadow, jet black eyeliner and soft brows that perfectly contrasted her monochromatic cut-out dress. 

Zendaya © Getty Images

Zendaya - 2021

Zendaya channeled Cher in her stunning 2021 Oscar look. Her sleek, XL mermaid locks and soft pink colour palette captured all the attention the red carpet. 

Drew Barrymore © WireImage

Drew Barrymore - 1998

Drew Barrymore was the epitome of playful 90s beauty on the red carpet. From the 3D daisy hair clips to the silver body glitter and eyeshadow - we're still obsessed. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Lupita Nyong'o poses at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)© WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o - 2014

Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar-winning beauty look from 2014 sill always be memorable. When she took the gong home for Best Supporting Actress, the world was captivated by her short textured haircut, bright eyes and soft orange-red lip. 

Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Margot Robbie - 2024

When it comes to effortless minimalist beauty, Margot Robbie always takes the cake. At the 2024 Oscars, the Barbie actress showed us how it's done with radiant skin, nude lips and wavy, tousled locks. 

US actress and pop diva Diana Ross sings during the 57th Academy Awards Ceremony in Hollywood 25 March 1985. AFP PHOTO/ROB BOREN (Photo by ROB BOREN / AFP) (Photo by ROB BOREN/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Diana Ross -1985

Diana Ross will always be a hair icon. At the Oscars in 1985, viewers were enchanted by her long, thick, flowing locks. 

Halle Berry© WireImage

Halle Berry - 2002

Halle Berry's 2002 Oscar-winning moment was as iconic as the actress' chestnut pixie cut. Halle was clearly ahead of the trends, as the beloved cut is back in fashion for spring 2025.  

Kate Winslet© PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Winslet - 2010

Kate Winslet channeled soft old Hollywood glamour in this classic look. She opted for a side part with tumbling curls. As for her glam, she went for a radiant, matte finish with a flush of pink across her cheeks. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Rooney Mara arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Rooney Mara - 2012

Rooney Mara has always been the one to think out of the box and her bold fringe at the 2012 Oscars was no different. Her thick lashes and bold red lip grabbed even more attention on the red carpet.

Pamela Anderson© PA Images via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson - 2024

Pamela Anderson has championed the makeup-free movement for years, and her Oscar red carpet moment in 2024 solidified her stance. The Baywatch actress' skin was glowing and hydrated whilst her hair had soft beachy, waves adding to her effortless aesthetic. 

