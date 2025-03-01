10 of the most iconic Oscar beauty looks of all time: Zendaya, Cher, Margot Robbie and more

The Oscars have long been a stage for some of the most unforgettable beauty moments in Hollywood history. From Cher’s bold and daring glamour in the ‘80s to Zendaya’s effortlessly modern elegance and Margot Robbie’s timeless minimalist makeup, the red carpet has seen it all.

Over the years, the Academy Awards have given us iconic hair and makeup looks that not only define their eras but also continue to inspire beauty trends today. In 2024, we saw it all from bob hair cuts, to braided patterns and old Hollywood curls.

As for glam, there were red lips, metallic eyeshadows and pearlescent skin. Last year we even witnessed Pamela Anderson take to the after parties with bare-faced beauty as she continued to champion the makeup-free movement.

As the Oscars returns for 2025, let's look back at the best Oscar beauty moments over the years and celebrate the stars who made history with their unforgettable style....

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Cher - 1986 At the 1986 Oscars, the fashion ad beauty icon, Cher, dazzled with an iconic hairpiece and gorgeous makeup. The singer wore a metallic purple eyeshadow, jet black eyeliner and soft brows that perfectly contrasted her monochromatic cut-out dress.

© Getty Images Zendaya - 2021 Zendaya channeled Cher in her stunning 2021 Oscar look. Her sleek, XL mermaid locks and soft pink colour palette captured all the attention the red carpet.

© WireImage Drew Barrymore - 1998 Drew Barrymore was the epitome of playful 90s beauty on the red carpet. From the 3D daisy hair clips to the silver body glitter and eyeshadow - we're still obsessed.

© WireImage Lupita Nyong'o - 2014 Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar-winning beauty look from 2014 sill always be memorable. When she took the gong home for Best Supporting Actress, the world was captivated by her short textured haircut, bright eyes and soft orange-red lip.



© AFP via Getty Images Margot Robbie - 2024 When it comes to effortless minimalist beauty, Margot Robbie always takes the cake. At the 2024 Oscars, the Barbie actress showed us how it's done with radiant skin, nude lips and wavy, tousled locks.

© AFP via Getty Images Diana Ross -1985 Diana Ross will always be a hair icon. At the Oscars in 1985, viewers were enchanted by her long, thick, flowing locks.

© WireImage Halle Berry - 2002 Halle Berry's 2002 Oscar-winning moment was as iconic as the actress' chestnut pixie cut. Halle was clearly ahead of the trends, as the beloved cut is back in fashion for spring 2025.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate Winslet - 2010 Kate Winslet channeled soft old Hollywood glamour in this classic look. She opted for a side part with tumbling curls. As for her glam, she went for a radiant, matte finish with a flush of pink across her cheeks.

© Getty Images Rooney Mara - 2012 Rooney Mara has always been the one to think out of the box and her bold fringe at the 2012 Oscars was no different. Her thick lashes and bold red lip grabbed even more attention on the red carpet.

