Exclusive: Netflix alumna and fashion muse Dariam Coco on why "you should always fight for what you're passionate about"

We’re all guilty of seeing a stunningly beautiful woman and bracing ourselves for an unsavoury personality. Sometimes, we secretly hope for it, because nobody could be that otherworldly. Yet, Dariam Coco is – she’s as cordial as she is captivating.

I’m curled up in an original 1960s Herman Miller lounge chair, waiting for the Spanish actress to break for lunch on the set of the H! Fashion cover shoot. We’re shooting in quite possibly the most beautiful house in London’s Hackney, framed by parquet floors, tiger-print sofas and House of Hackney textiles. Above me hangs a dramatically large photograph of Joanna Lumley as her iconic Absolutely Fabulous character, Patsy Stone, cigarette in one hand, Smirnoff bottle in the other.

Dariam pops her head round the corner. “I’ll be five minutes!” she says with an outrageously pretty smile. She’s wearing a dark chocolate long-sleeve knit and brown zebra-print jeans. 'God', I thought. 'She’s cool'.

The actress grew up on the island of Lanzarote. Her mother was a hairdresser and her father a jack of all trades – a DJ, club manager and football coach. She was primarily raised by her aunt, surrounded by a tight-knit family with what she describes as loyal, caring and loving.

It’s the nature of the island that has attracted Hollywood titans to its shores. Raquel Welch and her famed deerskin bikini touched down on Lanzarote in the winter of 1965 with the crew of One Million Years BC. Black Mirror, Dr Who and Marvel blockbuster The Eternals also used the volcanic landscape as a backdrop for their productions.

“I think [acting] is an amazing way to explore life, emotions and relationships"

However, unlike LA or London, where RADAs and Brit Schools seem to pop up in every borough, the Canary Island hotspot offers far fewer opportunities for aspiring actors. Yet, Dariam felt drawn to the art nonetheless. “I think [acting] is an amazing way to explore life, emotions and relationships. Through its candidness and spontaneity, I was also able to challenge myself in my day-to-day. At first, it was more of an escape. But now, it’s a way to explore myself, which is fun.”

Dariam rose to prominence following a short stint on Netflix’s Money Heist, a successful Spanish crime drama television series created by Álex Pina, and La Máquina. The latter follows the story of boxer Esteban ‘La Máquina’ Osuna (Gael García Bernal) as he fights to reclaim his career with the help of his loyal manager, Andy Lujan (Diego Luna).

“It was a really big opportunity for me,” the actress says of her experience working alongside Baby Driver actress Eiza González on the project. “When filming in a totally different country, sometimes your fear can be amplified. But, I think that those challenges are like the meat of what I do. Being on the set and working alongside such renowned actors was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life both professionally and personally.”

Filming took place in Mexico. “It was the first time I lived alone in a different country and got to discover myself in different situations…” she trails off then looks back with a puckish glint in her eye. “Oh! I don't know how they say it in English,” she quickly looks back at her impeccably dressed translator. “Yes, on my third day there, I was caught in an earthquake. That was crazy.”

Having also been stuck in an earthquake while on holiday in Italy, I can’t imagine Dariam reacted in the same way as I did – flailing in panic before barricading myself in the bathroom. The star radiates serenity. Gentle, composed and meditative, she has the poise of a runway model, wrapped up in an air of Spanish mirth.

She’s equally as tranquil when approaching a new role. “Preparing for a new role is one of my favourite parts of the acting process. As in, discovering the character within yourself and asking yourself a lot of questions as to how you can relate. I'm not superstitious, but I work a lot with my intuition and listen to myself when it comes to what I want to express through the character. I’m not drawn to one type of character in particular, but all of them. I like to have variety.”

“My challenges have all been related to fear. I try to reframe fear so it plays in my favour and serves me rather than becoming a paralysing agent.”

As for her ultimate role model? None other than legendary performer Eartha Kitt, known for her roles as Catwoman in Batman and eccentric villain Yzma in The Emperor's New Groove. “The freedom and the strength in which she lived her life inspires me a lot. Her strength is reflected in everything she created.”

Like the late Broadway great, who faced bouts of racial discrimination and political backlash throughout her career, Dariam’s career has been dotted with challenges. “My challenges have all been related to fear. I try to reframe fear so it plays in my favour and serves me rather than becoming a paralysing agent.”

Dariam’s first TV role was as Inés in season two of the Spanish series A Different View, a show set in 1920s Seville, which deals with issues of feminism. A topical challenge indeed.

It’s clear that the actress cherishes her Spanish heritage. Links to her homeland are found in every corner of her work, whether starring on a Spanish series or working with high street hero Mango.

Dariam has acted as a Mango ambassador for the past two years, modelling for several of the brand’s campaigns. Her outfit choices for our cover shoot span 90s-inspired mesh midi skirts dotted with crystals, sequinned slingbacks, rosette-adorned bralettes and softly-puffed linen bubble hem dresses.

“I partnered with Mango because I really connect with their values and their approach to fashion. I admire how they focus on people and build strong relationships – and I love how they bring art and culture to everything they do. I really connect with this vision and the Spanish heritage.”

A quick flick through her Instagram feed and you get the gist of her personal style, which the star describes as “casual but fresh” and similar to the chosen looks for the shoot. Jean Paul Gaultier’s Tattoo Collection sheer midi dresses, sequinned Chanel midi skirts, Dsquared2 leopard print blazers, Gucci hobo bags, Salomon XA Pro 1 trainers in purple pepper her ‘gram, making for a playful cocktail of street style pieces.

Pioneered by high fashion houses such as Balenciaga and Loewe, Spain’s fashion industry hasn’t quite reaped the mainstream success of its European counterparts. Dariam offers her two cents as to why the style set are only just cottoning onto the joy of Spanish sartorials: “I think Spanish fashion tends to be more colourful than Paris and Milan. There’s a strong focus on unique designs and influence from the country's culture and warm weather.”

She’s certainly not wrong. Labels such as Bimba y Lola, Desigual and Custo Barcelona are brimming with kaleidoscopic design – countering the streamlined minimalism of Parisian and Milanese dress codes. Not forgetting the Spanish shoe industry, home to household names including Manolo Blahnik, whose diverse clientele includes The Princess of Wales and Carrie Bradshaw.

Dariam joins a dazzling list of Spanish superstars, all of whom have cracked the code to Hollywood. Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas to name a few. She cites Sofia Coppola as her dream director to work with, alongside Academy Award winners Olivia Coleman, Joaquin Phoenix, Marion Cotillard and Sex Education’s Jemima Kirke. Spanish talents Pilar Palomero, Icíar Bollaín, Almodóvar and Carla Simón also make the cut. Yet, when it comes to discussing the celebrity draw of LA’s acting epicentre, Dariam treads carefully. “There’s some good and some bad…”

“I always fight for things I’m really passionate about. I'm really passionate about art and all forms of expression."

Sensing reluctance to discuss the controversial topic, I move on. Fair enough, criticising the very industry you're trying to break into might not be the smartest move.

Like many fellow thespians, Dariam has more than one string to her bow. She dances, sings and paints alongside her acting career: “I always fight for things I’m really passionate about. I'm really passionate about art and all forms of expression. What you have within you, just bring that out. And, when you are not working, you have to make a routine that continues nurturing your artistic self.”

Staying true to her authentic self also looks like downtime spent alone reading comic books and indulging in hard rock (the music, not the cafe, as I realised after much confusion). A Limp Bizkit gig, after all, is a far cry from red velvet booths and Liberace-tinged interiors of the prestigious bar-restaurant chain.

So yes, Dariam Coco is cool to her core. Having uprooted her life and recently moved to London, there’s little doubt the actress will effortlessly slot into the city’s humming arts scene.

Yet, it feels less like Dariam is joining the It-girl crowd and more like she’s leading it. With her holistic approach to acting and refreshingly nonchalant demeanour, she primarily comes across as a woman doing what she loves. Spanish talent has a new export, and London’s about to fall at her feet.