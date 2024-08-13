Jessica Clarke's Hidden Gems: From The Twenty Two to Bamford's Spa

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What are H Fashion's August/September cover star Jessica Clarke's biggest passions in life? Modelling and mushrooms.

Though she never intended to pursue the former in her youth, Jessica has carved out a path to become one of New Zealand's most prominent models of the moment.

From becoming the first New Zealander to walk a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2011, to gracing runways for Marc Jacobs, Giorgio Armani, and Calvin Klein (as an exclusive, which she recalls as her most memorable runway experience), Jessica's external passions are crucial to her wellbeing. That's why we asked her to share her ultimate guide to life.

As the 31-year-old frequents with the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Gala Gordon and Arizona Muse, there was never any doubt that her Little Black Book would be undeniably chic.

Her favourite coffee spot is Hagen for an "oat milk latte," she tells us, her go-to weekend spot is Grainger & Co. for its ricotta pancakes, and her wellness destination recommendation is The Bamford Club in the Cotswolds.

For a staycation, Jessica recommends the iconic The Twenty Two hotel - not "because it has a club downstairs instead of a gym" as she jests, but "because the rooms are beautiful and they're all a little bit different."

Jessica is H Fashion's August/September Cover Star

As a certified It-girl and fashion authority, Jessica's secret to discovering unique sartorial treasures lies in seeking them out in equally distinctive places. "First Dibs is quite cool," she reveals, "and I also love Reluxe and Found and Vision."



Considering she's the founder of Mother Made - a supplement brand that uses natural mushrooms, it's no surprise that health and wellness is an integral part of her guide to life. While "water, sleep, and mushrooms" are the tried-and-true health hacks that she swears by, Pilates and SoulCycle are her go-to's to break a sweat. A surprising staple on her SoulCycle playlist? "I think I'm much cooler than this, but I love a good Taylor Swift" - the ultimate cool-girl way to get hyped up, if you ask us.

Though her entire manual is a hub of must-try recommendations, her favourite quote stands out as the golden piece of guidance we all need to live by: "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

Jessica Clarke's Hidden Gems:

Coffee spot... Hagen, I get the oat milk latte

Brunch destination... Granger & Co. they make the most amazing ricotta pancakes.

Place for unique fashion.... I like 1stdibs. It's quite cool and there's lots of one off pieces and also Reluxe is really good and Found And Vision.

Boutique Hotel... The Twenty Two, the rooms are all beautiful and they all are a little bit different, which I like.

Wellness destination... The Bamford Club in the Cotswolds.

Best gym class... I do a lot of Pilates but I do really love Soul Cycle.

Healthy drink spot... I make my smoothies at home because I like to add Mother Made into it.

Museum... The MoMA in New York.

Interiors... I actually love picking up stuff along the way as I travel.

Follow @roimata & @mothermade_mushrooms