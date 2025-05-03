The best places to eat, shop, play and stay according to Sophie Habboo

Sophie Habboo is a certified Notting Hill girl. It comes as little surprise, considering the former Made in Chelsea star perfectly embodies the effortless, polished cool of West London living. When she’s not busy hosting her string of podcasts alongside her best friend Melissa Tattam and husband Jamie Laing, Sophie can be found mapping the streets of W11.

Days away from set include coffee stops on Portobello, tapas date nights in Borough Market and weekend getaways in Mediterranean climates such as Lisbon and Marbella - a sophisticated blend of local leisure and luxury vacays.

© Sylwia Szyplik Sophie is a London It-Girl like no other

A self-professed beach baby with a penchant for a spicy margarita or two, Sophie radiates girl-next-door warmth with a flair for the finer things in life. Here are her hidden gems…

Coffee Spot

Trocadero, which is a really small little restaurant in Marbella where my dad lives. I walk along the beach and I go and have a coffee there. It's so stunning. In London, I’d go with Hagen.

Brunch Destination Granger & Co. or Wild - both in Notting Hill. They make really good paleo bread which is really nutty and I just love it.

Date Spot

Brindesa in Borough Market. I hate wearing makeup so the less dressed up I can be, the better, but once in a blue moon, it’s really nice to get dressed up and feel really sexy.

High-End Restaurant

Scotts in Mayfair. I go for special occasions with my family so it feels quite sentimental. It's delicious, really fresh and old school. You can see people like Kate Moss there, so it's always good for people watching.

Place for Party Attire Annie’s Ibiza. It’s next level - nobody else does it like her.

Place for One-of-a-Kind Fashion

Notting Hill. There are so many amazing vintage shops. Lover's Lane on Portobello Road has great pieces. It’s not the cheapest, but you can find some incredible stuff in there and I love that it's sustainable.

Place for Shoes Selfridges or Harrods. You’ve got everything there - YSL, Miu Miu, all the amazing shoe brands.

Spa

If I had to choose, it would be the Corinthia.

Fashion Collaboration at the Moment

Adidas for Wales Bonner.

Wellness Destination

Replace in Notting Hill. It offers lymphatic drainage and infrared saunas. You can nip in there and you can come out feeling fantastic.

Best Gym Class

I like Climb to the Beat at Sweat by BXR. I also really like to do strength training on my own. I use it as a time to listen to a podcast and not talk to anyone.

Museum The Tate Modern. My dad has an apartment around there, so I used to go really often. © Shutterstock / bemissu

Interior Finds

We're doing our house up at the moment and I love getting inspiration from Soho Home. I love getting my lights and mirror from antiques places. Also Lots Road Auctions.

© Shutterstock / Simon Dannhauer Luxury Travel Destination Mexico - I went to Tulum and Holbox years ago when I was 18, before they blew up. I love everything about it. Jamie’s doing an ultra marathon in March, five days of running for Comic Relief, and we’ve got a week after that. So I’m going to try to book a trip to Mexico.

Place for Sourcing Art

I’m dipping my toe into the art world at the moment. I just sourced some art from Clarendon Fine Art - a collection of art by The Connor Brothers.

Weekend Getaway Destination

love going to Paris but I don’t find it that relaxing. I enjoy going to Portugal, where my mum lives. I know it's a city, but it's a really calm city.

Boutique Hotel The Bowery. It’s cute and cosy. You feel like you are in somebody’s country house.

Cocktail Bar

The bar at Claridges. I’d go for a standard margarita, but low on the quantro.