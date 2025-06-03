Sophie Habboo hints at the sweet heirloom she's giving to her future baby

We thought the biggest news for Sophie Habboo right now was the announcement that she is the new temporary host of BBC Radio 1's Going Home segment with her husband Jamie Laing. But today the iconic duo announced that they're expecting their first child.

They took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Sophie having an ultrasound, simply captioned with a red love heart emoji.

The married couple, who are both former Made In Chelsea stars, tied the knot in 2023, announced last week that Sophie will appear on her husband’s Radio 1 show, as Jamie's co-presenter Vick Hope goes on maternity leave.

In her recent digital cover shoot with H! Fashion, Sophie touched on the topic of children. Speaking on her incredible Emma Beaumont wedding gown, she explained that it would be an heirloom for her future child: “I’m keeping it for one day when I have a daughter.” As of now, the couple have not confirmed the sex of their baby.

Along with being married, Jamie and Sophie work closely together on their podcast, Newlyweds and now on national radio. Her secret to keeping the spark alive? “I think you’ve just got to laugh,” she told us. “Even if we’re arguing, Jamie makes me laugh so much I can barely stay mad. That’s what keeps it fun."

© Sylvia Szyplik Sophie was H! Fashion's Feb 2025 digital cover star

She added, “You’ve got to be with your best friend. Obviously, you want to fancy them, but you also want to genuinely enjoy hanging out together. I think that’s the key.”

When the two tied the knot in 2023, Sophie wore an incredible Vivienne Westwood mini dress to her Chelsea Town Hall ceremony in England, and an elegant lace number by Emma Beaumont at their larger celebration in Sotogrande.

© @sophiehabboo She told H! Fashion that she's saving her Emma Beaumont gown for her future child

Two years on from their magical celebrations, Sophie reflects on how their relationship has evolved. “We’re just so much more of a team, and I know that sounds silly,” she says. “There’s this added sense of security—you just know you’ve got each other’s backs, no matter what.”

A style icon in her own right, we can't wait to see her maternity outfits...