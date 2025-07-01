Skip to main contentSkip to footer
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriella Wilde on Life After Poldark, Motherhood and Her Return to the Spotlight
Subscribe
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriella Wilde on Life After Poldark, Motherhood and Her Return to the Spotlight

Gabriella Wilde on Life After Poldark, Motherhood and Her Return to the Spotlight

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There’s a distinct wave of British nostalgia sweeping through London. Topshop is back, ballet flats have colonised the streets and Scouting for Girls are hitting the road again. Everywhere you look, there’s a renewed fixation with the 2010s – the very era that launched Gabriella Wilde into the spotlight.

The 36-year-old actress holds a special place in the hearts of those on the Gen Z-millennial cusp. Her endearingly air-headed performance as ‘posh totty’ Saffy in St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold enshrined her status as a noughties cool-girl (didn’t every teenage girl want to be in those films?), yet her leading role in Endless Love as the ethereal Jade Butterfield pegged the star as one to watch on a more serious level. 

Gabriella Wilde stars on the August–September 2025 cover of Hello! Fashion, wearing a bubblegum pink coat over a bralette and skirt, layered with gold medallion necklaces from De Beers and styled against sunlit railway tracks.© Saskia Lawson
On a second August–September 2025 Hello! Fashion cover, Gabriella Wilde leans from a vintage train carriage in a taupe blazer and corset from Dior, her voluminous curls and luxe De Beers jewellery capturing timeless travel glamour.© Saskia Lawson

Dive into the August-September 2025 'High Summer' issue

GABRIELLA WILDE X H! FASHION

GET YOUR COPY - OUT NOW

A far cry from the riot of pearls, Tory romp and polished accents of her onscreen schoolgirl clique, Gabriella’s role in the 2014 American rom-com saw her star opposite Alex Pettyfer in a sweeping onscreen love story.

“I had quite a strange experience making that film because I was pregnant with my first son through the whole of filming it – and I was hiding the fact I was pregnant. I didn’t tell anyone,” the actress says from a cosy corner of her Somerset home. “The wrap date kept being pushed back and I was panicking because I knew I was pregnant and I didn’t want to show. I hadn’t fully processed myself that I was pregnant at 24. If you look closely, you’ll probably think ‘her face looks a bit weird...’”

"That was the first time I thought, oh, maybe I could act. As I’d never seen myself in that way."

Gabriella speaks while perched beside a large window looking onto a leafy green countryside setting – a scene poles apart from the Atlanta set of the beloved film. She’s wearing a slouchy lemon-yellow sweatshirt, her face bare of make-up, radiating an unfiltered ease. “It’s funny because my nieces who are teenagers and doing GCSEs are now discovering that film. My friend texted me the other day saying my goddaughter is obsessed with it and she’s ten! I don’t know if it’s even appropriate for her…”

Despite navigating pregnancy and a spell of Bell’s palsy while shooting, the actress successfully carved out a space for herself in cinema, depicting the quietly intelligent, composed 17-year-old high school graduate with ease alongside acting veterans Joely Richardson and Bruce Greenwood.

On the steps of a yellow signal box, Gabriella Wilde dons a crisp white shirtdress with puffed sleeves and a black belt, accessorised with a conductor-style cap and leather handbag.© Saskia Lawson
Dress, £2,600, Belt, £465, Bag, £3,500, all Louis Vuitton Bangles, £9,150 each, Rings (right hand, index finger), £4,975, (ring finger, top) £4,975, (bottom) £8,550, (left hand, top) £4,975, (bottom) £8,550, all De Beers.

Yet, don’t let her mythically pretty features and tumbling blonde locks fool you. She’s got grit – no doubt shaped by entering the modelling world at 14 and navigating motherhood just ten years later. “I started modelling very young – I was modelling on and off throughout school. Eventually, I left school and went into it full-time, then I started acting when I was 19. At the time, I was at art college studying fine art painting, thinking that was the road I was going to take.”

An audition for Tim Burton’s 2010 production of Alice in Wonderland changed the tides. “That was the first time I thought, oh, maybe I could act. As I’d never seen myself in that way. I wasn’t a particularly extroverted person, but then I discovered through film that a lot of the performance is internal and quieter. It’s not always like a school play where it’s about getting up in front of everybody and being that kid in school, which I wasn’t.”

Hailing from a large, creative family enabled Gabriella to pursue a career in the arts. One of eight children, the Hampshire-native was constantly surrounded by creative stimuli. Her older sister worked for Vivienne Westwood, while several of her half-siblings, including Cressida Bonas, also worked as actors. “There’s a very strong thread between us all,” the star reflects. “We all want the others to succeed and be happy.”

And succeed she did. Following appearances in iconic stories from The Three Musketeers to Doctor Who, Gabriella landed the role of Caroline Penvenen in BBC’s Poldark. The show was a hit, featuring a stellar cast including Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Gabriella Wilde lounges on a retro pink train seat in a ribbed blue knit dress layered over a satin bralette, accessorised with dainty jewellery and tonal knee-high socks for a playful twist.© Saskia Lawson
Top, £1,240, Bra, £750, Skirt, £1,470, Socks, £460, all Miu Miu. Earrings, Necklace, Bracelet, all POA, Rings, £4,975 each, all De Beers.

“With Poldark, I joined in the second season and I hadn’t worked in England for about six years. I’d been in America so I hadn’t done anything in my own accent during that whole time. There was this real sort of sweetness in the homecoming of filming with an English cast and crew. I know it sounds strange, but working with English ‘old actors’ and a lot of them coming from theatre backgrounds, it’s a very different feeling to that of being on these big American studio sets.”

Today, Gabriella likes to stay close to home. She has three young boys, aged 11, nine and five, which keep her rooted in the English countryside far from the lights of Hollywood. 

Her latest project, Mother’s Pride, was set in her stomping ground of the West Country. The comedy details the story of a struggling pub and a grieving family who find unexpected hope in brewing real ale and entering the Great British Beer Awards. Martin Clunes, Jonno Davies and James Buckley also star.  “It’s a love letter to English pubs. It’s a really sweet, really British comedy, reminiscent of those older British movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral. It’s really nostalgic for the Britishness of the village and the pub and the sort of characters that you find in these little pockets of England.”

Gabriella Wilde stands at a rural train platform in a belted leopard-print coat, surrounded by vintage luggage, with a wide stance and vibrant red socks stealing the show.© Saskia Lawson
Coat, Skirt, Belt, Bag, all POA, all Tory Burch. Shoes, £695, Christian Louboutin. Socks, £17, Falke. Necklace, POA, Earrings, £6,250, Rings, £8,550 each, all De Beers.

Like all great comedies, the film is laced with a push-pull tension between humour and heartbreak. The narrative touches upon tender subjects like grief and mental health – a topic Gabriella is well-acquainted with. The actress is trained as a grief counsellor and works as a Soul Midwife, specialising in areas such as palliative care. “It’s amazing, wonderful work – it’s deeply enriching and actually very life-affirming despite people being very afraid of the topic. It’s sad that it’s not more in our culture to bring it into the day-to-day, but it’s an endlessly fascinating topic to me.”

By this point, I’m questioning how Gabriella remains so acutely poised despite juggling an acting career, compassion work, modelling and motherhood. Her boys certainly keep her busy, yet the actress takes parenting in her stride. “It’s difficult, because when you sign onto a project like a film or a TV show, you do slightly sign away your life. You don’t get to say, ‘oh my son’s not well today, so I’m gonna stay home with him’, and that’s where the challenge is.”

Gabriella Wilde gazes out of a train window in a leopard beret and black coat with a dramatic faux fur collar, paired with a statement pendant necklace and windswept curls.© Saskia Lawson
Coat, Skirt, both POA, both Elie Saab. Hat, £985, Emily-London. Necklace, POA, Rings (right hand), £4,975, (left hand) £8,550, all De Beers.

She adds: “On the flip side, there’s a lot of fluidity because it’s not like a Monday to Friday nine-to-five. I often brought my children to set when they were babies. I was pregnant with my middle son on Poldark – I went back to filming when he was four months old and so he came with me every day because I breastfed him and he didn’t take a bottle. He lived on set with me and the whole schedule was around his feeds, which was amazing.”

Now her sons are older, the actress is learning how to navigate both her demanding career and simply being mum: “I’m learning on the go how to make it work with them being in school and having to disappear to do jobs, but I try to tell them how I’m lucky enough to do something that I love,” she pauses, adding with a somewhat sceptical smile: “My oldest wants to be an actor, which I’m like, OK, good luck! It’s really hard!”

Leaning out of a train carriage, Gabriella Wilde wears a Dior textured taupe blazer over a bustier-style corset and pendant necklace, her windswept hair and natural makeup giving effortless travel glamour.© Saskia Lawson

"With hindsight, you learn that it’s OK to know where you feel comfortable, where your lane is and what your strengths are."

Regardless of the fact that Gabriella is a bona fide multi-hyphenate (who just so happens to stand at a willowy 5’ 9.5” and is the picture of English rose elegance) like any parent, she still worries about losing street cred points with her eldest son.

“At the moment he’s still young enough that he thinks my job is cool and I think he’s interested in doing something creative himself. But I’m pretty sure that I’m teetering on the edge of him thinking that I’m really lame and embarrassing because he’s 11 – so I feel like I might put him off forever because it’ll become deeply uncool at some point.”

"I was pregnant with my middle son on Poldark - I went back to filming when he was four months old and so he came with me every day"

When she’s back home in Somerset with her family away from set, you can find the mother-of-three in the garden with her sons. The slower pace of country life suits her laidback nature, in addition to her constant craving for sunshine. Although her high-fashion look would suggest that she’s more Westminster than Wellingtons, Gabriella finds solace in simplicity. 

She’s not materialistic in the slightest, claiming that fashion is far from being a priority. Her style hasn’t changed much over the years, with classic jeans and T-shirts forming the foundation of her off-duty wardrobe. Describing her style as ‘tomboyish’, she reflects over past red carpet looks worn for special occasions, which she likens to stepping into a character when acting. 

Wearing a luxurious icy blue jacquard halter dress with matching feather-trimmed wrap, Gabriella Wilde poses beside a vintage train engine, exuding old Hollywood glamour with chandelier earrings and sculptural rings.© Saskia Lawson
Jacket, POA, Top, £2,035, Skirt, £4,070, all Chanel. Earrings, Rings, all POA, all De Beers.

“I’m not someone who wakes up, and puts on an outfit and make-up, you know? I’m probably rolling out of bed and running outside to get the boys to school. If I have anything nice, it will be ruined immediately if I wear it at home.” 

It goes without saying that the star could wear a bin bag and make it look chicer-than-chic. Yet, her nonchalant attitude towards dressing is refreshing. A quick scroll through her social media will tell you all you need to know about her style. Breezy boyfriend tees, slim-fit jeans, monochrome cami tops and the occasional strappy sundress conjure up unfussy charm, typically without a hint of concealer or lipstick in sight. Think off-duty Kate Moss with a cosy twist.

Inside a classic train carriage, Gabriella Wilde wears wide-leg cream trousers and a fluffy ivory knit with a leather choker and navy socks peeking through statement heels, blending softness with structure.© Saskia Lawson
Jumper, £1,600, Brunello Cucinelli. Trousers, £1,150, Belt, £850, all Brunello Cucinelli. Shoes, £685, Aquazzura. Socks, £16, Falke. Cap, £365, Emily-London Bangle, £9,150, Rings (right hand), £8,550 each, (left hand, middle finger) £8,550, (ring finger) £4,975, all De Beers.
Gabriella Wilde wears a black leather aviator-style bonnet with a brushed mohair sweater, her hands adorned with ornate diamond rings and matching hoop earrings in an intimate, softly lit close-up shot.© Saskia Lawson
Jumper, £1,600, Brunello Cucinelli. Cap, £365, Emily-London. Earrings, £6,250, Rings (right hand), £8,550, (left hand, middle finger) £8,550, (ring finger) £4,975, (little finger) £8,550, all De Beers.

“Children always will always bring you right back down to earth,” she says, when discussing the whirlwind that is acting. “It’s also important not to take it too seriously. Working in the film industry is so unpredictable. You do get sort of whipped up in it and lose your grounding sometimes.”

As for what keeps her rooted amidst the chaos? Hot baths, being in nature and practising self-acceptance. Introverts will understand the feeling of living in the shadow of their extroverted counterparts, yet Gabriella posits that the beauty of acting is learning how to harness quiet introspection. 

"It's difficult, because when you sign onto a project like a film or a TV show, you do slightly sign away your life."

“With hindsight, you learn that it’s OK to know where you feel comfortable, where your lane is and what your strengths are. Coming into this world so young, you feel that you’re meant to fit into a way of being that maybe doesn’t feel authentic to you. That was probably the thing I struggled with the most when I was really young. I felt that I should be louder. I was a little bit like a fish out of water.”

Introverts, take heart: if Gabriella says it’s OK to let go of the pressure to be anything other than yourself, then there’s hope for us all. Before slipping off to return to her day, the star imparts one piece of advice to young actors trying to crack the notoriously ruthless industry. 

Dressed in a bubblegum pink coat and lemon-yellow skirt, Gabriella Wilde stands between railway tracks, clutching a vintage suitcase with gold bow heels and socks for a retro-modern statement look.© Saskia Lawson
Coat, £650, Skirt, £480, Shoes, £640, all No.21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua Bra. £275, Edge O’ Beyond Socks, £16, Falke Necklaces, both POA, Bangles, £9,150 each, Rings (middle finger), £8,550, (ring finger) £4,975, all De Beers

“The sooner you can make peace with what you have to offer and what you don’t, and knowing that that’s OK, the better. Everyone has their own unique way of expressing themselves and there is no right or wrong. A lot of time gets lost trying to be things that you aren’t and missing what you are.”

 As our conversation draws to a close, it’s clear that Gabriella Wilde is far more than the sum of her enviable CV. From her early days navigating the modelling world to cultivating a thoughtful acting career and raising three sons, she speaks with a grounded, unflashy wisdom. Once constrained by self-doubt, shaped by her naturally introverted nature, Gabriella has since learned to embrace her quietness as a source of strength. 

Today, that calm confidence defines her. In a world that often rewards noise, the actress is proof that power can come softly – and that being yourself is more than enough. 

The interview with Gabriella Wilde appears in the August-September 2025 issue of Hello! Fashion, out now in stores…

EDITOR'S NOTE: The interview with Gabriella Wilde appears in the  August-September 2025  issue of Hello! Fashion - out now in stores

On a second August–September 2025 Hello! Fashion cover, Gabriella Wilde leans from a vintage train carriage in a taupe blazer and corset from Dior, her voluminous curls and luxe De Beers jewellery capturing timeless travel glamour.Saskia Lawson

H! Fashion is your ultimate guide to chic living, where every page bursts with the latest in style tips, beauty trends, and lifestyle luxuries. Dive into a world where high-street meets high-end, delivering you the best of both worlds directly to your doorstep. With six issues a year, you'll be the first to explore in-depth fashion secrets from insiders, get inspired by uplifting interviews, and stay ahead of the curve with the freshest beauty news and style trends. Experience the thrill of receiving each issue before it even hits the newsstands, making you a trendsetter when it comes to all things luxe.

SUBSCRIBE TO H! FASHION​​

Credits:
Editor

@nataliesalmon

Photographer

@_saskialawson

@tanialeslau

Stylist

@sophiakatyea

Hair

@issey_cook at @larrykinglondon

Makeup

@emmamakeupmiles

Style & Commerce Director

@tanyaphilipson

Art Direction

@m_ol_ly

Production

@clarepenners

Videographer

@gio_maloney

Social Media

@elizabeth_aminoff

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More