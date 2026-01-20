Exclusive: Eva Apio on Ugandan brilliance, representation and giving back

Eva Apio isn’t your typical model. The 25-year-old is a shining example of what it takes to be a modern face of the fashion industry. Stylish? In the extreme. Inspirational? Her 860,000 Instagram followers would say so. Altruistic? Her charitable endeavours redefine what it means to be an ‘actual’ influencer in today’s noisy online climate. Undeniably cool because of just that? Don’t you know it.

At first glance, Eva’s upbringing paints a picture far from the glitzy red carpets of London, the sun-soaked premieres of Cannes Film Festival and the exclusive front-row lineups of fashion week. Yet, in stark contrast to the Western world’s painstakingly outdated assumptions, Uganda proved to be the perfect incubator for Eva’s creativity.

© @ianhippo © @ianhippo

“I have such vivid, warm memories of Uganda,” the model says in a soft London accent. “My childhood there felt very communal, everyone was family, even if they weren’t related by blood. Life felt slower, fuller, and deeply rooted in togetherness. I moved to London when I was eight, but Uganda gave me my foundation: my sense of self, my resilience, and my pride.”

Despite leaving her native country before reaching teenagehood, the colourful landscape deeply resonated with Eva: “Uganda is incredibly rich in culture, languages, and traditions. It’s often called the ‘Pearl of Africa’ for a reason, not just because of its natural beauty, but because of the warmth of its people. Music, dance, storytelling, and faith are woven into everyday life. There’s also a strong sense of respect for elders and history, which shapes how we move through the world.”

© @ianhippo Skirt, POA, Edeline Lee Bralet, £230, Longchamp Shoes, POA, Elie Saab Necklace, POA, Earrings, £6,975, Bracelet, POA, all Tiffany & Co

Scratch the surface of her home country, and you’ll find sartorial innovation in abundance. Uganda is famed for its bark cloth, made from stripped bark from the tropical fig, which was one of the first fabrics to be produced in Africa. Likewise, locally grown organic cotton is helping the country’s cotton sector to boom, paving the way for conversations regarding sustainable production to take place.

On a larger scale, the Ugandan textile industry is key in the country’s economic growth, employing approximately 2.5 million locals across its textile market according to researchers. Many of those employed work in the second-hand clothing space, which some experts believe is leading to the stagnation of domestic textile industries. Others say the industry is a lifeline for small business owners.

Nitty-gritty stats aside, the fashion industry has also witnessed an emergence of African talent. “It’s been incredible to watch, Eva says. “African designers are finally getting the global recognition they deserve. There’s more storytelling now, people want to know the meaning behind the garments, not just how they look.”

© @ianhippo Jacket, £629, Stand Studio, Bra, £49, Shorts, £47, both Intimissimi Necklace, £370, Ring,£265, Earrings, £230, all Laura Vann “African designers are finally getting the global recognition they deserve"

She’s bang on the money. Recent seasons have witnessed the ascension of South African LVMH winner Thebe Magugu, Foday Dumbuya’s Labrum and Anglo-Indian-Nigerian designer Priya Ahluwalia, who scooped up the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design back in 2021. “There’s a confidence in African fashion that I love,” the model continues. “My style is definitely influenced by my roots, bold colours, textures, and statement pieces.”

Eva wouldn’t be the first Ugandan woman to embrace statement design. In fact, rebellion is very much entwined in the country’s sartorial DNA. During the 1970s, dictator Idi Amin banned women from wearing trousers, mini skirts, skin-showing dresses, long skirts with split hemlines and hotpants. Those who rejected the ban were fined by magistrates. Some were handed jail sentences. The government’s unpopular motion sparked a wave of feminist activism, including Patience Akumu’s launch of the Facebook page End Miniskirt Harassment.

Following in the footsteps of the formidable women who came before her, Eva continues to use her platform for the greater good: “Career wise, my background reminds me that I represent more than just myself. I want to open doors and shift perceptions.”

© @ianhippo Coat, £730, Longchamp, LV Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in Dazzling Gaze, £190, Louis Vuitton Beauté

And, she is doing just that. Inspired by her mother’s strength, faith and grace - not to mention her rather helpful former title of Miss Uganda - Eva seized modelling by the horns, even as her mother cautioned that the industry is far from forgiving. “My family always encouraged confidence and hard work,” she candidly notes. “Even if they didn’t always understand the fashion world, they believed in me as a person. Growing up, I saw how much my community valued perseverance, faith, and education, and that really pushed me to dream big without losing my grounding.”

“There were moments when I felt boxed in or underestimated. But I learned that my uniqueness is my power"

After being signed by Zone Models at the age of sixteen, Eva quickly caught the eye of casting directors. A steady stream of work soon started to flow her way, and she realised that modelling could be more than a hobby. It could be a platform. “There were moments when I felt boxed in or underestimated. But I learned that my uniqueness is my power. Representation matters, and I’m proud to be part of that change,” she says when I broach the topic of diversity in the fashion industry. Eva now sits among a throng of African talent in the modelling world, including Model of the Year Award winners Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai and nominee Mona Tougaard. No matter, there’s still room for serious improvement.

A brief flick through Eva’s social media feed will tell you all you need to know about her style. Chanel Wellington boots, Fendi baguettes, corseted KNWLS sets, Pucci Marmo printed trousers, Prada windbreakers, Burberry Nova check bikinis, brocaded Moschino jackets and Hermès Birkins form the foundation of her designer archive, which is peppered with black-owned brands including Cortiez, Jeanius Bar Atelier, and PLACES+FACES.

© @ianhippo Dress, £2,460, Blumarine

She’s worked closely with brands such as Off-White, Burberry, Tory Burch, Casablanca, GCDS and Louis Vuitton, jumping on the DJ decks for one of the latter’s star-studded shindigs last year: “I love blending Afro beats, Amapiano, and soulful sounds. My sets are very much a reflection of my roots and my journey.”

Yet, the multihyphenate found little purpose in contributing to the endless chatter of influencers. She wanted to give back to her community and the country that shaped her. In 2020, she founded the Evapiofoundation, which aims to provide Ugandan and African youth with a better future by addressing the challenges faced by one of the world's youngest populations. Its primary goal is to build a youth centre that serves as a safe haven for children and a support system for single parents, while promoting positive lifestyles through sports and healthy living.

“Evapiofoundation was born out of a desire to give back, especially to young women and children who lack opportunities" © @ianhippo Dress, £2,750, Zimmermann Shoes, £645, Malone Souliers Ring, £6,800, Bracelet, £6,600, both Buccellati

Beyond providing basic necessities to vulnerable groups like orphans and street children, the foundation focuses on education and protection, offering therapy for trauma and teaching children how to safeguard themselves against abuse. In 2022, the foundation partnered with Lounge Underwear, to provide essential school items and sanitary items for Tanzanian children living on the southern coast of Zanzibar.

“The Evapiofoundation was born out of a desire to give back, especially to young women and children who lack opportunities,” the model says. “I want it to be a space that empowers, educates, and uplifts. In the future, I hope it becomes a sustainable platform that creates real, long-term impact both in Uganda and the UK.” Earlier this year, the foundation donated funds to provide essential aid to those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, reinforcing its motto “blessed to bless others,” an excerpt from Proverbs 11:25.

© @ianhippo Top, Shorts, both POA, both Véronique Leroy Shoes, £520, Elisabetta Franchi Earrings, £12,800, Ear cuff, £6,000, both Ananya

Religion is something I want to touch upon with the creative. In a previous interview with H! Fashion, she emphasised the role faith plays in her life, referencing a recent visit to Uganda: “I stayed for four days, mainly for my charity, but I saw my family, and I am very religious. I’m Christian, so I had some quiet time to refocus everything.” Today, Eva reiterates that sentiment, adding: “My faith grounds me; I have a strong relationship with God. It gives me peace, perspective and gratitude, especially in an industry that can be very fast-paced.” Despite the temptation to dig deeper, as an atheist endlessly curious about others’ relationships with God, I hold back. A question this intimate feels too probing for a group chat interview - especially since our conversation is happening over text, after the model lost her phone in Lagos.

No matter, she doesn’t shy away from proudly sharing her faith with her devoted internet following. “God just hits the upgrade button each time” and “If you do then simple things, God will take care of the complex things”, are just a few of the faith-tinged captions that accompany her picture-perfect Instagram posts.

© @ianhippo Dress, £230, Michael Kors LV Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in Dazzling Gaze, £190, LV Baume in Infinite Dreamer £120, both Louis Vuitton Beauté

Does she consider herself a social media model? Influencers tend to shudder away from the term, favouring the label ‘content creator:’ “I see myself as a hybrid. Social media is a powerful tool, but I value traditional modelling just as much. I think the future is about being versatile,” she says, hinting at an increasingly online world. “I try to keep it real. There’s no such thing as a perfect [Instagram] feed. It's about consistency, authenticity, and storytelling. People connect with honesty.”

"No matter how far I go, I always remember where I come from and the people who shaped me”

Again, she hits the nail on the head. According to trend forecasting powerhouse Pinterest, consumers will seek comfort, authenticity, and optimism to quiet the constant noise of the world in 2026. Uncurated social media feeds, smudged makeup, mismatched outfits and joyously vibrant colour palettes are set to dominate, reflecting Gen Z’s desire to embrace individuality and reject ‘Quiet Luxury.’

© @ianhippo Bodysuit, £64, Skims, Hat, POA, Emma Brewin, Boots, £1,895, Christian Louboutin Watch, Necklace, Earrings, all POA, Rings (right hand),£11,200, (left hand) £5,950, all Bulgari

This prompts thought to drift back to the animated terrain of East Africa and Uganda’s innovative fashion scene. Plus, the inherent values the country upholds. “Respect is a big one, how you speak to people, how you carry yourself,” Eva reflects. “I also value humility and gratitude. No matter how far I go, I always remember where I come from and the people who shaped me.”

It seems that Eva has found the sweet spot between harnessing industry hustle and authenticity. Her African roots ensure she remains humble, even when shooting for top dog brands like Fendi, Tiffany and Co. or Tom Ford Beauty. She stresses the importance of surrounding yourself with people who genuinely want to see you win - a rare occurrence in the ever-competitive fashion industry.

Despite the obstacles she has faced in her career, from being told she was “too short” or “too fat” by agencies, to having to do her own glam in the bathroom because the makeup artist lacked the right products for her hair and skin, Eva remains undeterred in inspiring younger African models to follow in her runway-ready footsteps: “Believe in yourself before anyone else does. Stay consistent, protect your values, and don’t rush the process. Your time will come.”

© @ianhippo Dress, POA, Yuhan Wang Earrings, POA, Mouawad LV Baume in Tender Bliss, £120, Louis Vuitton Beauté

In a world turning away from the community, Eva is busy consecrating hers. Her penchant for designer labels is underpinned by a desire to give back, be it through her essential philanthropic work or her new bootcamp, EVSS, which aims to inspire and empower women through exercise. (A work in progress - watch this space.)

“Believe in yourself before anyone else does. Stay consistent, protect your values, and don’t rush the process. Your time will come”

As for what’s in store for 2026? The star faces the year ahead with her signature cool positivity and composure. Her goals are to be more present, protect her peace and continue growing - “spiritually, creatively, and personally.”

I’ll be the first to admit that influencerdom often falls short of its promise, handing platforms to people who prioritise cash-grabby brand deals over meaningful values. I don’t think I’m alone in feeling this way. Yet, after speaking with Eva and delving into her work and background, a wave of relief washed over me. Hope is not lost in this chaotic, increasingly polarised world, because ‘actual’ influencers like Eva exist. Peek inside her impeccably kept Chanel bag, and you’ll discover her true treasures: care, humility, and an unwavering commitment to giving back to the community that shaped the woman she is today.