Victoria Beckham is appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, and it's a clever move

Since the launch of her eponymous Netflix series, Victoria Beckham, the pop star-turned fashion mogul has been busier than ever - appearing on talk shows in the US, opening pop-up shops in Selfridges and starring in campaigns for Netflix. But her next appearance might just be the most exciting so far.

The Beckham matriarch recently shared a post to her Instagram Story (which she's now removed) from the Call Her Daddy account - the It-girl-approved podcast founded and hosted by Alexandra Cooper.

In the reel, a young Alex and her friends pose as each one of the Spice Girls - Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Melanie B), Sporty (Melanie C) and Ginger (Geri Halliwell). Victoria, of course, was notably missing. The caption teased "someone's missing..." before Alex winks at the camera as the text flashes, "Wednesday."

Whilst neither Alex nor Victoria has confirmed her appearance, hints from both sides have almost guaranteed that VB is the next A-lister to sit opposite Alex in the now-famous plush pink armchair.

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage Victoria is currently promoting her new Netflix series, 'Victoria Beckham'

We love seeing Victoria's infectious personality shining through with any appearance she does (which recently included LIVE with Kelly and Mark ), but this feels a little different. No topic of conversation is off limits for Alex Cooper. Her unfiltered, candid conversations - with previous guests including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Charlize Theron- are exactly what landed her a three-year deal with Spotify back in 2021, worth a whopping $60 million.

It's a clever move from Victoria, who will be reaching a younger audience than the usual daytime show crowd. In 2023, Spotify CEO Daniel CK praised Call Her Daddy for its ability to engage younger women, after the streaming platform had its best quarter ever in that year. "Much younger consumers are getting in," he said.

Whilst we expect the usual topics of conversation to arise, including the Spice Girls, her fashion empire and her husband David, we can't help but wonder if she'll open up about often-avoided topics, including the rumoured feud between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz. It's never been addressed publicly, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Brooklyn no longer follows both of his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram - and vice versa.

So, make sure your headphones are charged and noise cancellation is on, because you don't want to miss Victoria Beckham x Call Her Daddy - dropping tomorrow.