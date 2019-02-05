Meet your new HFM cover star: British actress, model and charity ambassador Clara Paget The March issue is out now, so what are you waiting for?

Clara Paget, who starred in St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold and appeared in Burberry Prorsum’s AW15 campaign with Ella Richards, Holliday Grainger, Harry Treadaway and boyfriend Oscar Tuttiett, talks to us passionately about her involvement with Project 0 – a London-based charity that aims to restore and protect the ocean.

"Jimmy Jagger [Mick's son] got a load of us involved we’re all old friends," she tells us of the initiative that stages plastic-free parties and events and produces limited edition reusable bottles with designs by the likes of Ronnie Wood, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

"I’m an ambassador, we have some incredible people involved including artists, scientists, and even royalty. Princess Eugenie, who had a completely plastic-free wedding last year, is also an ambassador, as is Poppy Delevingne, Lily Donaldson, Georgia May Jagger, Rita Ora and Theodora Richards. And Pixi Geldof works in the Carnaby Street office full-time."

Clara, who refers to herself as "a London girl through-and-through", has recently returned from Italy where she spent a month shooting her latest film, House Red, which is about a couple who travel to a remote vineyard to spend their summer grape picking. "Its a thriller-horror by Coz Greenop, its his third feature length film. It's just a really fun Indie movie and we filmed in a really beautiful place in Tuscany," she says.

Clara photographed at the 2018 Fashion Awards

The energetic girl about town also loves fashion design: "I’ve designed some pieces for Ghost [London], they now have the Clara, which is a ruched georgette dress. I’ve loved Ghost forever; my mum had a lot of pieces that I used to nick as a teenager. There are always lots of vintage amazing bits that I’d see on the stalls on Portobello Road. Then I was introduced to the designer and she gave me some dresses, which I wore to weddings and events. Then I ended up making my own which was a combination of my two favourites."

VIDEO: Clara Paget on her HFM cover shoot