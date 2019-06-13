The big secret behind the Spice Girls Tour outfits Girl Power lives on...

In case you've been living on Mars, you may have missed that the Spice Girls have landed! Following the opening night of the Spice World Tour in Dublin in May, the world's most famous girl band arrived in London on Thursday for their three-day stint at Wembley Stadium. We've got the low-down on their stunning stage outfits, and trust us, this info will blow your mind! The band's stage outfits have been designed by award-winning costume designer Gabriella Slade and she told HELLO! that a whopping one million Swarovski crystals were used to illuminate the stage across more than 100 costumes worn by the Spice Girls and their backing dancers. Zig-a-zig-ah indeed...

Check out this fabulous sketch by designer Gabriella Slade

We've also been given a sketch of one of their looks and Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma are decked out in gold and silver. The entire look - including shoes and bespoke accessories - were hand-embellished with individual Swarovski crystals and pearls by a team of artisans. And what's more, all the costumes throughout the show are bold and empowering, celebrating the Girl Power movement we all know and love. We think you'll agree, it looks incredible.

The fab four end their tour at Wembley Stadium

The question on everyone's lips right now though; is will Victoria Beckham make a surprise appearance and join her band mates for one last time this weekend?

The 45-year-old, who opted out of joining the girls in on the tour in order to focus on her fashion empire, hinted at a possible surprise appearance, admitting she will take her children to see the show. "It was great to travel the world and be with my best friends, have fun, and really spread the girl power message," she shared on Good Morning America in January. "For me now it's still about that, but it’s about empowering women through fashion." Hmmm, you never know...

