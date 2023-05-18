7 designer sunglasses to add to your summer accessory arsenal

From round to wraparound... these are the shade styles we're currently lusting after

No self-respecting accessory aficionado would be caught dead without a pair of designer sunglasses. Irrespective of whether you're basking in the sun's warm glow, they offer so much more than merely eye protection against harmful UV rays.

Needing to infuse your outfit with main character energy, scope out your crush without being spotted or mask the tell-tale signs of a raging hangover? Designer sunglasses are the sartorial sidekick that will come to your aid at a moment's notice.

Hello! Fashion shares the best designer sunglasses to shop now:

Round

John Lennon and Ozzy Osbourne had the right idea, both repping round sunglasses that over time morphed into part of their respective signature aesthetics. Luckily, the style isn't exclusive to international megastars, rather it is great for balancing out angular face shapes, offering a flattering, softening effect. These gold Loewe frames, complete with the label's iconic logo on the arms, are at the top of our current wish list.

Anagram Metal Round Sunglasses - Loewe

Cat-eye

Upturned, cat-eye shapes suit most face shapes, but in particular work well on longer faces as they add width. The feline effect is infinitely chic, but if you're hesitant, allow OG cat-eye trendsetter Holly Golightly, aka Audrey Hepburn, to persuade you. These glossy acetate shades by Dior would look perfect alongside an A-line mini dress and a white wide-brimmed sun hat.

MissDior cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses – Dior Eyewear

Oversized

Oversized sunglasses equal diva. It's the law, and you may as well embrace it. Steeped in power, channel your inner Joan Collins/Jackie O/other relevant female powerhouse with a pair of larger-than-life frames. Chloé excels in 1970s shapes, and this blush-tinted pair would work seamlessly with a voluminous boho peasant dress.

Elys oversized round-frame coated-metal sunglasses – Chloé Eyewear

Aviator

Originally designed to cover the entire field of vision to allow pilots maximum visibility, aviator sunglasses are a classic style that suit most face shapes, especially oval and heart. Exude retro flair with these tortoiseshell acetate and gold-tone frames by Balmain and pair with flared jeans for bonus points.

Captaine aviator-style gold-tone and acetate sunglasses – Balmain Eyewear

Square

Square frames took off in the 1960s, and we're still lusting after a pair in 2023. Those with round faces should opt for styles with sharper angles to balance out a soft jawline, and we reckon Off-White's 'Catalina' design would look great on holiday with an orangey-red lip and a super sleek bun.

Catalina square-frame sunglasses – Off-White

Tinted

A subtle flush of colour is a highly effective way of adding some extra interest into your outfit. Use your skin tone as a guide: those with veins that appear green are likely to have warm undertones – think faded oranges and toasty golds – whereas if yours are more bluish or purple you're probably on the cooler end of the spectrum, opt for soft greys or moody blues. We can't get enough of these light green-tinted shades by Gucci, with exposed top edges they're very Y2K, but in the best possible way.

GG square-frame gold-tone sunglasses – Gucci Eyewear

Wraparound

Something of a celebrity favourite, the wraparound style is curved to, yep, you guessed it, wrap around the face. It's giving retro-futuristic – an excellent choice if you're wanting to make a statement. This pair by Balenciaga is serving an alien air and we're not even mad about it.

Wraparound D-frame acetate sunglasses – Balenciaga Eyewear

