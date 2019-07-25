Liz Hurley's son Damian just paid tribute to his mum's iconic dress Like mother, like son…

We think our new favourite celebrity might be Damian Hurley - he's just so damn chic. Elizabeth Hurley's pride and joy - her one and only son - is the latest muse for Pat McGrath and he's making waves in the beauty world right now with his beautiful face and wow-worthy hair. Crowned the ambassador for the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection campaign, he was photographed by the legend that is Steven Meisel, and to celebrate, he paid a visit to a special preview of the foundation at Selfridges on Thursday in central London. What did he decide to wear for the occasion? Only a bespoke Versace suit paying homage to the 25th anniversary of his mother’s iconic Versace ‘safety-pin’ black dress appearance.

Liz Hurley's iconic Versace dress will go down in history, and it's so sweet to see her son paying tribute to his mum with his outfit.

Taking to Instagram, makeup artist Pat McGrath captioned a photo of 17-year-old Damian: "A SUPERMODEL is born. FEAST YOUR EYES on the DIVINE Damian Hurley with whom I'm obsessed. I'm so incredibly proud to call him one of my new McGrath Muses as part of the major campaign the legendary Steven Meisel so magically captured. It's no surprise that as the offspring of the ever-gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley, Damian is a bright, young emerging star who has incredible energy, a wonderfully magnetic personality, and an exceptional look."

Damian and his mum are famously close, and in a joint interview with YOU, Liz said he loved being on movie sets with her growing up: "I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damian but it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest. He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up."

Damian agreed, revealing his acting dreams: "I’ve always loved The Chronicles of Narnia, so starring in a remake of that would be a dream come true. And Austin Powers is my favourite of mum’s films; I watched it when I was really young and didn’t realise how rude it was."

As well as his mum, he's also close to his godfathers, who include Liz's ex-partner Hugh Grant, as well as Sir Elton John. "I think it's important for him to be around creative, inspiring people," she said.