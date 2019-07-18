Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley looks INCREDIBLE in his first modelling campaign The Hurleys are taking over

Damian Hurley has landed on the modelling scene – and he looks amazing. The 17-year-old son of model and actress Elizabeth Hurley has shared a fabulous photograph of himself posing for renowned British makeup artist Pat McGrath with his wild long hair and glowing complexion. It’s clear Damian takes after his stunning mother. Vogue has named Pat McGrath as the world’s most influential makeup artist, so this campaign isn’t a bad place for Damian to kick off his career.

Damian posted besides the picture on Instagram: “So excited to show you guys something secret I’ve been working on with the divine @PatMcGrathReal !! Shot by #StevenMeisel , here’s #SublimePerfection; available in stores 7.26.19.”

Elizabeth and son Damian together in October 2018

The beauty brand revealed their first ever foundation line, Sublime Perfection, on Wednesday, shot by US photographer Steven Meisel and starring Damian as well as models Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang.

MORE: Serena Williams details her £750 nightly beauty routine

The son of businessman Steve Bing, who is signed to Tess Management model agency, certainly appears at home in front of the camera and looks so like his famous mum. With his long brunette locks, piercing blue eyes and that trademark Hurley pout, we’re sure Damian will go onto big things in his modelling career.

MORE: Your summer wedding makeup essentials – inspired by Kate Middleton, Rachel Riley and Victoria Beckham

Photo credit: Instagram / Damian Hurley

On Pat McGrath’s Instagram, the makeup artist wrote: “FEAST YOUR EYES on the DIVINE @damianhurley1in #SublimePerfection: The System photographed by the LEGENDARY Steven Meisel.” Pat even includes the hashtag: #McGrathMuse@DamianHurley1, which is one huge compliment.

Watch this space. The world’s going to go DH crazy…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.