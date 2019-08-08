Victoria Beckham shows her Instagram fans how to pull off white skinny jeans Is there anything VB can't wear?

Can we just talk about Victoria Beckham's holiday wardrobe? The stunning fashionista is currently enjoying an Italian holiday with her family and we have loved seeing what she has been wearing each day. Her latest look is one that gave us serious envy - VB rocked a pair of white skinny jeans, with a pair of gold strappy sandals and a matching clutch bag from her collection, and a beautiful red camisole top. With her famous hair slicked back and bronzed, dewy makeup, she appeared sun-kissed and fabulous. We think you'll agree, a great accessory can be anything from a chic handbag to a handsome man, and with David Beckham on her arm in chinos and khaki polo top, her outfit had a special kind of edge!

VB looked incredible rocking white skinny jeans

This is the second time in under two days that the stylish couple have posed for pictures together. On Monday, David, 44, took to the gram, sharing a shot of him and VB wearing matching attire - the definition of #couplegoals. David wore a white shirt and camel-toned chinos with brown boat shoes and a matching brown belt, and former Spice Girl Victoria wore her fashion staple - a classic white tee - with a pair of camel shorts and she once again added the same gold clutch bag and her gold sandals. We think you'll agree, she looked top-notch!

£890, Victoria Beckham

The fashion mogul will soon be launching Victoria Beckham Beauty and revealed during a question and answer session on Instagram Stories over the weekend that she was going to be using David to test out her products!

When one of her fans asked her if David has ever used anything from her beauty collection, she replied: "Definitely going to get David to test some of the VBB products." Now that we WOULD like to see...

