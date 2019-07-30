Victoria Beckham finally reveals EVERYTHING about her new beauty range Best start saving…

Victoria Beckham has been teasing us with titbits about her new beauty brand for months now, but she's finally given us all the answers! The star took to Instagram on Friday to respond to some fans' questions on her Instagram Story, and it's safe to say we're even more excited now than we were before. So what have we learned? First up, the collection is going to be launching in the autumn – and available exclusively online. Victoria also gave us an insight into her favourite product from the line! See what she had to say…

Victoria shared new details about her beauty line

Victoria shared a shot of her team working behind the scenes on the new products, and revealed that they have been developing it for months now. "I've been thinking about creating my own beauty brand for a long time and started working on it late last year!" she said. When asked what products will be included, she replied: "VBBeauty will cover all beauty categories including makeup, skincare, wellness and fragrance! We will continue to introduce new products in the upcoming months and beyond…"

When it comes to ingredients, Victoria told followers that she aimed to use only the best quality, alongside a shot of herself visiting the lab in a super-chic outfit. "I have always been passionate about health and wellness to it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible. Without compromising on high performance!" she said. She also added that the range is cruelty free.

Victoria Beckham Beauty launches in the autumn

Victoria also revealed her favourite product from the collection is her lip liner! She added that she's "obsessed" with it and that it's "coming soon"… could this be the first drop from the line? Our money's on a plumping nude shade. And if you're wondering about cost, Victoria confirmed it will be affordable, writing: "Victoria Beckham Beauty will be an accessible luxury price point". We can't wait to get our hands on it…

