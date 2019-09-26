Fearne Cotton's engagement ring has inspired her new empowering jewellery collection Fearne Cotton has launched her first jewellery collection…

On Wednesday night at the super fancy My Chelsea hotel in London, Fearne Cotton was joined by her friends, family and members of the press as she unveiled her very first jewellery collection with jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth, launching on NotOnTheHighStreet.com.

Looking as chic as ever, Fearne wowed everyone wearing a Molly Goddard olive green dress she bagged on eBay. The 38-year-old ensured all eyes were on her as she mingled with party-goers and spoke about her new collection. Let’s face it, a dress like this needs Villanelle-type sass, and Fearne was just the woman who could pull it off.

Fearne was beaming with joy as she talked us all through the idea behind her range. From the 'Happy' necklace to the sweet engravings nestled within, and even a ring that was inspired by her very own engagement ring, given to her by Jesse Wood in 2013.

Talking about her treasured ring from her husband, she said: "It’s got a lot of opal stones cut in diamonds around it and I get a lot of comments about it because it's not your classic engagement ring."

She continued: "Carrie kindly helped me design and adapt our own version in gold AND silver, with opal stones and little diamonds in it. I'm absolutely thrilled with that piece."

SHOP: Fearne X Carrie Gold Ring In Opal And Diamond, £150, Carrie Elizabeth at NotOnTheHightStreet.com

Talking about her decision to partner with Carrie, she said: "Carrie just jumped out at me. Every piece was just so beautifully crafted and intricate, and just so up my street."

Carrie, who counts Zoe Sugg and Caroline Flack as fans of her jewellery brand, said: "Both Fearne and I wanted to get symbols of strength and empowerment and spirituality within the collection, so a lot of our pieces have hidden messages. Things like 'We’ve got your back' to 'I am enough' and 'It's ok to feel lost'."

SHOP: Fearne X Carrie 'It's Ok To Feel Lost' Diamond Locket, £150, Carrie Elizabeth at NotOnTheHightStreet.com

On the sweet messages with her collection - especially the 'I am enough' pendant, Fearne revealed: "I always feel like I’m not quite enough, or done enough, that’s always been an undercurrent thing [for me] but the caveat to that is I’ve got a lot of drive and I always want to do more and achieve more and create more stuff. But it is a niggling thing within me - that I don't feel enough - so, having those reminders that you can look at, like a tattoo, will make me feel a bit more robust."

Fearne added: "It couldn’t just be 'these are pretty pieces of jewellery' - they had to mean something."

SHOP: Fearne X Carrie Gold Crescent Moon Ring In Diamond, £120, Carrie Elizabeth at NotOnTheHightStreet.com

Carrie revealed more about the jewels used, and explained why the pair decided to use them: "Moonstone is the feminine stone. It's for fertility and female empowerment. And Labradorite is the stone for transformation and it helps you cleanse negative auras or feelings of negativity. We've also used some Rose Quartz which is the stone of love. There's also a sprinkling of diamonds because every girl loves diamonds."

Ain't that the truth?!

