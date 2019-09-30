We need to talk about Lucy Boynton's outfits on The Politician We are obsessed with these outfits from The Politician

Netflix's new TV show, The Politician, has been a weekend obsession for many since dropping on the streaming service on Friday, and if there's one thing we can take away from reactions to the show so far – it is that Lucy Boynton is providing some major style inspiration in her role as Payton's arch nemesis, Astrid. A cross between Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf and Cher from Clueless, we fully expect knee high white socks to be the main focus of AW19 after this show! Check out Lucy's most fabulous looks in the new series…

The knee high socks

Let's start from the very beginning: those knee high white socks. Lucy AKA Astrid is serving some major Clueless vibes with this look of a Chanel-style dress (with a matching bag), white blouse and knee high white socks with matching white boots. Frankly, we're glad that she's been put on a pedestal with this look – it deserves the attention!

The tennis outfit

Frankly, Astrid's green and white tennis outfit (complete with giant orange sunglasses, of course), makes us want to pick up a racket and play ourselves – for fashion. Of course, Astrid is serving both on and off court with this look, and has a classic preppy look of a matching green jumper thrown over her shoulders.

Pretty in pink

Lucy looks pretty in pink in this bright pussybow blouse with ruffles and a black tie, which is in keeping with her feminine, girly looks throughout the series. We stan a fashion icon!

The Blair Waldorf look

Possibly our favourite outfit of season one is Astrid's 'coming clean' look (we won't give away much here, watch the show already!). The black and white dress with a high ponytail secured with a black velvet bow is seriously stylist, let's face it. Frankly we're booking appointments to get a blonde lob to recreate this look.

Airport chic

Even when storming out of her house, Astrid still looks like she's walked off a Vogue photoshoot. Dressed in a 60s style shift dress, over the knee black socks and black heels and, of course, a matching suitcase), we are fully expecting everyone to be rocking this look while waiting for their Easyjet flights in the future!