Netflix's The Politician: Find out everything you need to know about the new Ryan Murphy show We are obsessed with The Politician! Here's everything you need to know

Netflix's The Politician dropped on the streaming service on Friday, and with its all-star cast, funny and weird storyline and gorgeous anaesthetics, viewers have been quick to spread the word about it. Find out everything you need to know about the new Ryan Murphy political satire, from the cast to the plot…

What is Netflix's The Politician about?

The Politician follows Payton Hobart, an extremely ambitious and slightly sociopathic High School student who is determined to become the President of the United States, no matter what the cost – and the road to his victory begins by becoming Student Body President at his prestigious High School. Unfortunately for him, his extremely beautiful and popular friend River decides to run as well, thus beginning a series of very unfortunate events.

Who is in the cast of The Politician?

Ben Platt shines as Payton, the antihero you can't help but root for. Ben is perhaps best known for his role in Pitch Perfect, as well as his starring role in the hit Broadway show, Dear Evan Hanson. Don't worry, the show makes good use of his amazing singing voice as he has several numbers through the series. Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton plays Astrid, Payton's arch nemesis and the mastermind behind River running for President, while his Dear Evan Hanson co-star, Laura Dreyfus, plays his political advisor, McAfee.

The show also stars Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, a cancer sufferer who becomes Payton's running mate and Jessica Lange as her larger-than-life nana. And of course, the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow basically plays the role of her life as Payton's inherently good, kind and extremely rich mother, Georgina.

When will the Politician be released, and will there be a season two?

All eight episodes of The Politician were released on Friday 27 September on Netflix, and season two has already been confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan has a five season plan for series, and Ben told HELLO! and other reports at the premiere that each season would look at a different part of Payton's political career.

What else has Ryan Murphy written?

The creator of The Politician, Ryan Murphy, has an extensive filmography of hugely popular TV shows, including BBC's Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee and Scream Queens. The show was also co-created by Brian Falchuck, who created Nip/Tuck, and is married to Gwyneth Paltrow.