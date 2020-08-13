7 brilliant new shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

We might be all melting into puddles in this heatwave, but Netflix is doing their very best to distract us from the searing sunshine! After topping up your suntans in this glorious weather, settle in to watch some of the streaming service's most exciting upcoming films and shows. From comedy to drama, there is something for everyone...

READ: Viewers are all obsessed with this character in The Fall

3% season four - Friday 14 August

The fourth and final of this post-apocalyptic thriller see the conflict between the Shell and the Offshore wide open with war happening imminently. The synopsis reads: "But while Process 108 begins under a new and even more aggressive leadership, members of the Shell are invited to a diplomatic visit to the Offshore. The peace proposal is the excuse for the destruction that will define the future of this divided world."

Teenage Bounty Hunters - Friday 14 August

Sixteen-year-old twins Sterling and Blair team up with a bounty hunter to rebel against their buttoned-up Southern community, tracking down bail skipping convicts - all the while trying to make it through high school.

The Great Heist - Friday 14 August

The synopsis for this new drama reads: "Inspired by the true events, El robo del siglo follows the assault on the Bank of the Republic, also known as "The robbery of the century” perpetrated in 1994. A band of thieves stole US $33million and put the whole country upside down."

Project Power - Friday 14 August

Starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this new film looks unmissable. The synopsis reads: "On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop teams with a teenage dealer and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it."

John was Trying to Contact Aliens - Thursday 20 August

Fancy a documentary about UFOs? John Shepherd spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space. After giving up the search, he makes a different connection here on Earth...

The Crimes that Bind - Thursday 20 August

Netflix's description for this new drama reads: "Alicia is a desperate mother who will do everything possible to prevent her son Daniel from being imprisoned for his ex-wife's attempted murder. In the middle of all this process, Alicia will discover a secret plot that will change her life completely and turn it into a real nightmare." Sounds intriguing, right?

READ: Where are the Kardashians' former flames now?

The Sleepover - Friday 21 August

Who doesn't love a family comedy? In The Sleepover, Clancy and her kid brother Kevin discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. The synopsis reads: "When both their mom and dad are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s , the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget."