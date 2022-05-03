Did you see Blake Lively's magical dress transformation? The bow of Blake Lively’s dress hid a very fashionable surprise

Blake Lively made a case for the art of the ‘outfit change’ on the steps of the Met Gala this evening.

This year’s Met Gala co-chair (alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds) may have started off the evening in a pink couture confection, but halfway up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts the bow of her Atelier Versace dress was ‘unwrapped’ by several waiting assistants to reveal a blue skirt, making for a truly dramatic red carpet surprise.

Blake began the evening in a pink dress

Blake gave us serious Sleeping Beauty vibes with her outfit. Namely the sequence in the titular Disney animated classic where fairies Flora and Merryweather have a disagreement on what the colour the dress should be, and keep changing Auroras dress from pink to blue. Blake accessorised her Versace gown with elbow length gloves, (which she also changed from pink to blue) and a decadent tiara which was a nod to the theme of the evening.

The gala this evening marks the launch of an exhibition entitled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', a historical retrospective documenting how American fashion has evolved. The dress code, 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' focuses on the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history. The outfit made her look every bit the 1900’s New York socialite, which the era is associated with.

Assistants at the Met Gala helped to unfurl the gown

Every year at the Met Gala there seems to be a major ‘dress transformation’ moment. Zendaya had it in 2019 with her stylist Law Roach as her ‘Fairy Godfather.’ With a flick of his wand Roach illuminated her Tommy Hilfiger dress - creating a standout Cinderella moment. Lady Gaga hired a five-strong person dance troupe to reveal 4 spectacular Brandon Maxwell looks on her way up the stairs of the Met Gala. The first hot pink look had a 25-foot train, natch. The designer revealed underneath a black down, hiding underneath that was a hot pink evening dress and underneath the final look was made up of fishnet tights and lingerie.

Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the Met Gala together

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are co-chairs of the evening, handpicked by Anna Wintour herself. They are joined by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King to present the night's festivities.