Zendaya is Cinderella at the Met Ball and wows fans when her dress lights up Totally incredible...

Many A-listers caused a stir with their costume choice for the Met Ball 2019, but one in particular was Zendaya. The Greatest Showman Actress turned up dressed as a real-life Disney Princess and fans went mad for it.

Fully committing to the role of Cinderella for the pink carpet, the 22-year-old wore a blue dress with capped sleeves, a pair of glass slippers (yes, really!) and a blue hairband in her blonde hair. Joined by her stylist Law Roach, who posed as her fairy godmother, he cast a wand over her mid-entrance which transformed her dress into a lit-up spectacle and naturally Twitter rejoiced. Users wrote the likes of "Zendaya looks amazing" and "Zendaya always kills it".

The custom gown was created by Tommy Hilfiger. Zendaya has recently launched a collaboration line with the fashion house so this didn't come as a huge surprise however, there was a hidden message behind the design for the former Disney actress.

Talking to reporters on the carpet, Law Roach said: "It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess—which isn’t a bad thing."

"It has to be literal enough so that people get it. When you see Cinderella, you know right away it’s her; the baby blue dress and the hair and the French twist it all works together," he continued.

"We hunted down the people who created the technology used in the Chalayan show and who did all the mechanics to create those garments, then brought them to Tommy to collaborate with us on this."

Designer Hussein Chalayan’s Spring 2007 collection famously featured a mechanical dress that peeled back to reveal a nude model underneath.

Clearly thrilled with the design, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her fitting and wrote: "Underneath the magic. Thank you to all the very very smart people who somehow built and made this dress work."