Emily Ratajkowski's slip dress and mules combo is now our official summer uniform

This year, Emily Ratajkowski has been smashing summer dressing, churning out one well-constructed outfit after another. Only last week we were lusting after the model's colourful striped halter top by Gimaguas, and just before that she was giving us a lesson in broderie anglaise boxer shorts.

But it is Emily's most recent ensemble that has captured our attention. Yesterday, she attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show at the New York Public Library wearing a blue and green tie-dye slip dress that we are now completely obsessed with.

Emily's floaty silk dress, courtesy of Marc Jacobs, featured an abstract pattern with rich blues, greens and a hint of indigo – colours very reminiscent of Van Gogh's The Starry Night. It had a traditional form-fitting slip silhouette and a slight flared hem which finished at her mid-calf.

The dress was part of a special collaboration between Marc Jacobs and New York-based painter Loren Erdrich. The design had a halter cowl neckline and a triangle-shaped gathered detailing under the bust, from which fabric flowed out, skimming her hips.

The midi slip dress is always a great choice for summer, and yet there was something about Emily's outfit that gave it an extra edge of femininity. We love how flattering the line of a mule can be for the ankle, and the model's choice of dark green round toe sandals proved exactly that.

Marc Jacobs called on supermodel sister-duo Bella and Gigi Hadid to model his latest designs, both walking the runway at the New York Public Library in mega-platforms and voluminous garment constructions. The pair showed off new dramatic hairstyles too, debuting severe block fringes and close-cut crops.

